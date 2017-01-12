A student at The Phipps working on an original stained glass design panel. (Submitted photo) Stained Glass Class

Stained Glass Design – Tiffany Style, a two-week class, meeting on Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 23 through Feb. 1, from 6-9 p.m., is being offered at The Phipps Center for the Arts in Hudson, Wisconsin.

This class is a comprehensive introduction to stained glass design and creation using the traditional Tiffany techniques. Each student will design, create, and complete an original 8” x 10” framed panel. The colors of glass available for selection will be extensive and vivid. No previous experience in art or glass work is required.

Instructor Steve King was selected Teacher of the Year in both Virginia and Spain when he was teaching for the Department of Defense. His other teaching locations include Italy, Germany, Japan, and California. In addition to teaching at The Phipps, King currently teaches for both Hudson and Woodbury Community Education. He also serves as the art director for the annual Carpenter Art Festival.

The class fee is $139, including all materials. Necessary tools will be provided. For more information or to register, go to ThePhipps.org, call 715-386-2305, or stop by The Phipps.

Special ceramics event with three St. Croix Valley potters

A ceramics workshop/demonstration special event with Lisa Buck, Nick Earl, and Mark Lusardi will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 1-5 p.m. at The Phipps Center for the Arts in Hudson, Wis. Ceramic appreciators, artists, and students of all skill levels are encouraged to attend. This event is a unique opportunity to interact with three artists living and working in the St. Croix River Valley who are featured in the 2016-17 exhibition series “Earth and Water: Ceramic Art in the St. Croix Valley,” a partnership with Northern Clay Center.

Buck, Earl, and Lusardi will each talk about their work, influences, and background, and demonstrate a technique they have developed for their craft. The afternoon will conclude with a tour of Buck’s exhibit, which will be on view in the Atrium Gallery Jan. 13 – Feb.19.

Participants are encouraged to bring questions and sketchbooks. Refreshments will be served. This event is co-sponsored by Northern Clay Center and is free and open to the public.

For more information, call 715-386-2305 or stop by the center.

Tonic Sol-Fa concert

Tonic Sol-fa, a popular a cappella trio, will perform in concert on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m. at The Phipps Center for the Arts in Hudson, Wis., sponsored by Hudson Neighbors magazine.

The Independent Grammy and Emmy award-winning vocal ensemble is featured in three PBS specials. The New York Times described Tonic Sol-fa’s sound as, “A vocal kaleidoscope … unique to the human voice.”

Only side stage seating is available. Tickets are $26 for adults and $19 for students of any age. Reservations may be made by contacting The Phipps ticket office at 715-386-8409 or online at ThePhipps.org.