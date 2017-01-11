Column: There’s hope in the new year

Chris Bellefeuille

BY CHRIS BELLEFEUILLE

GUEST COLUMNIST

As December came to a close, social media erupted with cries of joy that 2016 was finally ending. It could be that sentiment was limited to those who populate my newsfeed. But it seems to be a more pervasive dysphoria.

Some are grieving the deaths of people who defined an era. Others are exhausted by the tumultuous election and ongoing turmoil, regardless of political persuasion. There is anxiety over what feels like a persistent distrust of our fellow human creatures. Gun violence, terrorism, hate-speech, xenophobia and civil war or unrest in parts of the globe. Not to mention any one person’s own particular struggles.

It would be easy to despair. But even as the cold of winter deepens, the days are already growing longer. If we listen carefully we can hear a message of hope and the call to be the bearers of that hope. You need not profess a particular faith for this to be true.

Thousands of years ago, those who considered themselves the people of God found themselves in exile — far from home amid strange new people and unfamiliar religions. Nothing was recognizable or certain. The future was murky.

Then the prophet Jeremiah spoke a word of hope and issued a call to life in the midst of uncertainty.

“Thus says the Lord of hosts, the God of Israel: Build houses and live in them; plant gardens and eat what they produce … multiply there, and do not decrease. But seek the welfare of the city where I have sent you and pray to the Lord on its behalf, for in its welfare you will find your welfare. For surely I know the plans I have for you, says the Lord, plans for your welfare and not for harm, to give you a future with hope …” (Jeremiah 29)

The word of hope is that we have good work to do and lives of service to live: tending our families and relationships, faithfully going about our daily work, stewarding the earth and caring for those who have been silenced and pushed to the margins by poverty, racism and fear.

I am brand new to the Stillwater community. In fact, I haven’t even moved here yet! But it is clear that this is a community with enormous capacity to care for every citizen and stranger. A community with the capacity to tend our parcel of earth. A community that can buoy one another up with acts of mercy and kindness, words of hope and lives of peace.

Happy New Year, new neighbors.

I look forward to getting to know you and being bearers of hope together.

Chris Bellefeuille is the lead pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church in Stillwater.