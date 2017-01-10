Greater Stillwater Chamber welcomes Croix Chordsmen

The Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce welcomed new member, St. Croix Valley Croix Chordsmen to the Chamber at a ribbon cutting ceremony on last month. The event took place at the Lowell Inn prior to the group’s holiday celebration and show.

Since 1954, St. Croix Valley Croix Chordsmen group has been performing in the St. Croix Valley for communities in both Minnesota and Wisconsin. The 60-person singing group is the only men’s a capella barbershop chorus in the Valley, and meets every Tuesday evening from 7-10 p.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Stillwater.

“We perform throughout the year and want to promote that through the Chamber” stated Music Director Matthew Hall. “We invite men who like to sing to consider joining our group.”

The next big performance of St Croix Valley Croix Chordsmen is “Back in the Old Routine.” This event will take place on April 22. Tickets can be purchased by contacting Tyler Smith at 651-246-7257.