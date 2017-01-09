Zignego Agency joins chamber of commerce

The Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce welcomed back Zignego Insurance Agency in Lake Elmo to the Chamber last month.

For more than 40 years, multiple generations of the Zignego family have been serving the East Metro and the Valley as an independent insurance agency in Lake Elmo. Founder John E. Zignego retired in 2013 and handed the reigns to son Rusty who’s sons, John and Josh are also agents in the family business.

“We are happy to celebrate our return to the Chamber, and to continue our family tradition of community involvement and support” said the younger John Zignego.

Zignego Agency welcomes any inquiries for personal insurance — auto, homeowners and life insurance. On the business side, they specialize in small to medium sized businesses. The majority of their clients are local.

The agency is at 3880 Laverne Ave. N., Lake Elmo.