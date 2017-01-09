Boys basketball: Jingco lifts Ponies over Park

COTTAGE GROVE — The Stillwater boys’ basketball team has won three out of four games since dropping five in a row to start the season. The Ponies held off Park 78-76 in a Suburban East Conference game on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

It was the first conference victory for Stillwater (1-1, 3-6), which also finished with a 1-1 record in the four-team Moorhead Tournament on Dec. 29-30.

Junior guard Manny Jingco torched the Wolfpack for a season-high 35 points, including 20 in the first half, to help lead the charge. Jincgo, who is averaging 19.5 points per game this season, drained five 3-pointers.

The Ponies opened up an eight-point lead late in the second half, but Park closed the gap to one with 35 seconds remaining.

Nate Skikenjanski contributed 13 points to help the Ponies post their highest point total of the season.

Brendan Beaulieu scored 23 points and Charlie Gorres added 21 to lead the Wolfpack (0-1, 4-3).

Stillwater 38 40 — 78

Park 34 42 — 76

Stillwater (pts): Lucas Braun 6, Cooper Yeary 6, Josh Lorenson 6, Joe Haggard 4, Nate Shikenjanski 13, Manny Jingco 35 and Evan Parker 8.

Park: Josh Kuemmel 6, Desmond Walker 2, Brandon Alt 14, Cole Herder 3, Brendan Beaulieu 23, Charlie Gorres 21 and Rodney Jefferson 7.

3-pointers: St (12): Braun, Yeary 2, Lorenson 2, Jingco 5 and Parker 2; Par (8): Kuemmel 2, Herder, Beaulieu, Gorres 2 and Alt 2.

Free throws: St, 10-15; Par, 10-11.

Fouls: St, 11; Par, 17.

Fouled out: None.

Stillwater 64, D-G-F 52

At Moorhead, Devontae Hatcher scored a game-high 15 points to lead three Ponies in double figures as Stillwwater upended Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 64-52 in the third-place game of the Moorhead Tournament on Friday, Dec. 30.

Josh Lorenson followed with 12 points and Manny Jingco added 11 for the Ponies, who opened up a 37-25 halftime lead.

Lucas Braun hit three 3-pointers to finish with nine points for Stillwater, which outscored the Rebels 15-7 at the free throw line.

Ethan Edeen finished with 15 points to lead D-G-F (3-4), which fell to Moorhead 68-63 in the opening round.

Stillwater 37 27 — 64

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 25 27 — 52

Stillwater (pts): Lucas Braun 9, Cooper Yeary 6, Josh Lorenson 12, Joe Haggard 7, Fisher Jakupciak 2, Nate Shikenjanski 2, Manny Jingco 11 and Devontae Hatcher 15.

D-G-F: Taylor Irwin 4, Kyle Rothschadl 12, Drew Stalboerger 8, Brandon Clark 1, Tanner Tahran 2, Ryan Poehls 8 and Ethan Edeen 15.

3-pointers: St (7): Braun 3, Yeary, Lorenson 2 and Jingco; D-G-F (1): Rothschadl.

Free throws: St, 15-23; D-G-F, 7-12.

Fouls: St, 18; D-G-F, 20.

Fouled out: D-G-F, Edeen.

Osseo 99, Stillwater 38

At Moorhead, Zach Theisen connected on 14 of 14 free throws and finished with 31 points to carry Osseo to a 99-38 victory over the Ponies in the first round of the Moorhead Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 29.

Osseo (7-2), which also received 14 points from Matt Bezdicek and 11 from Emmette Page, Jr., went on to defeat Moorhead 106-49 in the championship game.

Manny Jingco scored 10 of Stillwater’s 20 first-half points and led the Ponies with 15 points. Stillwater made just 12 field goals in the entire game and was also outscored 31-11 at the free throw line.

Osseo 55 44 — 99

Stillwater 20 18 — 38

Osseo (pts): Maalik Harut 8, John Bezdicek 10, Keshawn Sutton 2, Maurice Nelson 10, Matt Bezdicek 14, Emmette Page Jr. 11, Zach Theisen 31, Alex Sinnen 8, Grant Tardiff 1, Elijah Barlue 2 and Chike Okonkwo 2.

Stillwater: Lucas Braun 3, Cooper Yeary 4, Joe Haggard 4, Nate Shikenjanski 7, Manny Jingco 15, Evan Parker 3 and Devontae Hatcher 2.

3-pointers: Oss (4): Theisen 3 and Sinnen; St (3): Jingco 2 and Parker.

Free throws: Oss, 31-37; St, 11-17.

Fouls: Oss, 17; St, 23.

Fouled out: St, Jingco.