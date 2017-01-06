Townships – TOWN OF WEST LAKELAND

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MINNESOTA

Be it ordained by the Town Board of the Town of West Lakeland that the following sections be adopted as amendments/additions to the Code of Ordinances for West Lakeland Township.

6.7.6 Temporary Family Health Care Dwellings

6.7.6.1 Purpose. On May 12, 2016, Governor Dayton signed into law the creation and regulation of temporary family health care dwellings, codified at Minnesota Statute 462.3593, which permit and regulate temporary family health care dwellings. Subdivision 9 of Minnesota Statute 462.3593 allows municipalities to opt out of those regulations.

6.7.6.2 Opt Out of Minnesota Statute 462.3593. Pursuant to authority granted by Minnesota Statutes, Section 462.3593, subdivision 9, West Lakeland Township opts-out of the requirements of Minnesota Statute 462.3593, which defines and regulates Temporary Family Health Care Dwellings.

6.7.6.3 Effective Date. This Ordinance shall be effective immediately upon its passage and publication.

Adopted on November 14, 2016

Dan Kyllo, Chairman

ATTEST

Carrie Seifert, Town Clerk

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

January 6, 2017

639510