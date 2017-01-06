Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF WASHINGTON

DISTRICT COURT

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 82-PR-16-5487

In Re: Estate of DALE MALCOLM HAMLIN, aka

DALE M. HAMLIN and DALE HAMLIN,

Decedent.

Notice is given that an Application for Informal Probate of Will and Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar, along with a Will dated February 23, 2010. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Susan Dale Lick, whose address is 14393 E. Oakgreen Circle S., Afton, MN 55001, to serve as the personal representative of the decedents estate.

Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.

Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters testamentary, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent.

Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedents estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: January 3, 2017

By: /s/ Pamela Kreier

Registrar

By: Annette Fritz

Court Administrator

JEFFREY P. SCOTT & ASSOCIATES, LLC

Amanda R. Hespen

MN# 0389404

2356 University Avenue W., #400

Saint Paul, MN 55114

Telephone: (651) 6479533

Facsimile: (651) 647-9544

e-mail: [email protected]

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

January 6, 13, 2017

639786