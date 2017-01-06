Probates – NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS; FOR CONFIRMATION OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT AND ACTS OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE; TO ALLOW FINAL ACCOUNT, SETTLE, AND DISTRIBUTE ESTATE

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF WASHINGTON
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 82-PR-16-5492
In Re: Estate of Gregory Fredrick Metzger,
Decedent.
Tonia Lea Karpen has filed a Petition for Formal Adjudication of Intestacy, Determination of Heirs; for Confirmation of Informal Appointment and Acts of Personal Representative; to Allow Final Account, Settle, and Distribute Estate.
It is Ordered that on March 21, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. a hearing will be held in this Court at Washington County Government Center, 14949 – 62nd Street N. Stillwater, Minnesota 55082, on the petition. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the petition will be granted.
Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by mailing a copy of this Notice and Order to each interested person by United States mail at least 14 days before the time set for the hearing.
Dated: January 3, 2017
BY THE COURT
/s/ Susan R. Miles
Judge of District Court
Annette Fritz
Court Administrator
LATTIMORE, MOONEY & MALCHOW PA
Don M. Lattimore
MN# 61001
1500 US Bank Center
101 East Fifth Street
St. Paul, MN 55101
Telephone: 651-292-0973
Facsimile: 651-297-6134
Published in the
Stillwater Gazette
January 6, 13, 2017
639953