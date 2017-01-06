Probates – NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS; FOR CONFIRMATION OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT AND ACTS OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE; TO ALLOW FINAL ACCOUNT, SETTLE, AND DISTRIBUTE ESTATE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF WASHINGTON

DISTRICT COURT

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 82-PR-16-5492

In Re: Estate of Gregory Fredrick Metzger,

Decedent.

Tonia Lea Karpen has filed a Petition for Formal Adjudication of Intestacy, Determination of Heirs; for Confirmation of Informal Appointment and Acts of Personal Representative; to Allow Final Account, Settle, and Distribute Estate.

It is Ordered that on March 21, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. a hearing will be held in this Court at Washington County Government Center, 14949 – 62nd Street N. Stillwater, Minnesota 55082, on the petition. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the petition will be granted.

Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by mailing a copy of this Notice and Order to each interested person by United States mail at least 14 days before the time set for the hearing.

Dated: January 3, 2017

BY THE COURT

/s/ Susan R. Miles

Judge of District Court

Annette Fritz

Court Administrator

LATTIMORE, MOONEY & MALCHOW PA

Don M. Lattimore

MN# 61001

1500 US Bank Center

101 East Fifth Street

St. Paul, MN 55101

Telephone: 651-292-0973

Facsimile: 651-297-6134

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

January 6, 13, 2017

639953