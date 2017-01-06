Community & People New Year’s first arrival at Lakeview Published January 6, 2017 at 10:39 am By Jonathan Young The first baby born at Lakeview Hospital in 2017 arrived at 7:11 p.m. on Jan. 1. Frida Ann Engstrum Ayala, pictured, was born to Hannah Engstrum and Noel Ayala. At birth, Frida weighed seven pounds, eight ounces and measured 20 inches long. Hannah said her new arrival shares her New Year’s birthday with her great-great-grandmother and great-great-grandfather (who were married to each other). Nurses presented the family with a basket of goodies in celebration of being the first newborn of the New Year. (Photo courtesy of Lakeview Hospital)