Lawrence M. Maslowski

Age 77 of Stillwater. “Larry”, “Pollock” passed away December 31, 2016 surrounded by family.

Survived by wife, Susie; and their daughter Tracy Jo Maslowski-Adkins; and his children from his first marriage, Larry Maslowski II (Dawn), Linda Erichsen-Meister, Lauri Johnson (Lonney), Leaha Merchak (Ken), Lanae Maslowski; and Lonna Wendorf (Todd), whom he took under his wing. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; close friends, Bill Lindau and Jeff Meister; sisters, Pat and Jan Finnegan; brother, David Belideau; and many other family and friends.

He was a printer at Quality Park Paper and retired from the Stillwater Post Office. Larry was a member of the Stillwater VFW, Honor Guard- Captain, American Legion, and Eagles 94.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 6, 2017 at Simonet Funeral Home, 6429 Osgood Ave N., Stillwater, MN 55082 with visitation two hours prior to the service. Interment will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery, Bayport, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the family.

