Girls basketball: Park knocks off Ponies

Junior guard Megan Lampright drives into the lane around a screen set by Maddie Whittington (32) during the second half of Stillwater’s Suburban East Conference loss to Park on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at Stillwater Area High School. (Gazette staff photos by Stuart Groskreutz)

OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Opening the second half with a 12-4 run, Park pulled away for a 57-41 Suburban East Conference girls’ basketball victory over the Ponies on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at Stillwater Area High School.

The Ponies (0-4 SEC, 5-6) won three in a row to close out 2016 and built a 21-17 lead late in the first half against the Wolfpack (2-2, 5-6). Park, however, scored on three straight possessions to close out the first half and each of the first five times it had the ball in the second half to open up a 34-25 advantage.

After going into the break tied 22-all, Park outscored the Ponies 35-19 in the second half. Freshman Delaney Wagner launches a shot from outside for the Ponies.

Delaney Young paced the Wolfpack with a game-high 20 points. She also pulled down 12 rebounds and finished with four steals.

Sara Scalia, Rachel Houle and Claire Patterson each totaled 11 points to lead the Ponies. Maddie Whittington grabbed a team-high nine rebounds while Houle chipped in with seven.

Stillwater shot just 27 percent from the field (13 for 49) and was outscored 20-10 at the free throw line. The Wolfpack also enjoyed a 44-27 rebounding edge, including a 15-8 margin on the offensive glass.

Park 22 35 — 57

Stillwater 22 19 — 41

Park (pts): Molly Wenner 8, Riley Perryman 4, Delaney Young 20, Hurji Burka 8, Taylor Johnson 10 and Emily Freidel 7.

Stillwater: Rachel Houle 11, Claire Patterson 11, Sara Scalia 11, Emma Murphy 3 and Maddie Whittington 5.

3-pointers: Par (3): Wenner and Johnson 2; St (5): Scalia, Houle, Patterson 2 and Murphy.

Free throws: Par, 20-30; St, 10-18.

