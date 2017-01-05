Greeder-Mondor Electric celebrates 50 years

In 1966, Jim Greeder started a business out of his garage that is still serving the residents of Stillwater today. Almost immediately, there was enough work to keep everyone busy and stay busy for the next 50 years.

Greeder sold his wife’s boat to buy a working van to carry all the tools and equipment necessary. His wife, Barb, became the bookkeeper, scheduler and occasional message delivery person. Things were a little different then, as there were no cell phones or easy way to relay important messages. The back porch was the office and the family phone served as the business line. The same phone number is still being used 50 years later.

Barb Greeder remembers accompanying Jim on late night emergency calls. At times, even the family’s grandparents had to help so Greeder Electric could go to work. Barb remembers one time, when one of the emergency sirens in Stillwater malfunctioned and Greeder Electric was called, Barb and Jim needed to drop the children off at the grandparents in the middle of the night so Jim could fix it. Barb’s job was to be available to get help in case anything went wrong, as there were no cell phones to call for help. They stayed up all night, as Jim was determined to find the problem. The neighborhood was up all night as well. The sirens were quite loud. Everyone was happy when Jim was finally able to stop the siren.

It wasn’t long before the family business extended to the kids working as well. Barb and Jim’s son, Billy, joined the crew when he was old enough to help. Many residents and businesses in and around Stillwater, including the City of Stillwater, Hooley’s grocery store and later Cub Foods were clients. Most residents of Stillwater knew the Greeder Electric name. Many are still customers today.

The business watched as Stillwater expanded and grew up and Greeders were proud to be a part of that. During these years, Jim donated his time to his Elks Lodge and Camp Courage. They were also a part of many Lumberjack Days making sure everything worked properly.

After Jim’s passing in 2005, the business was sold to Scott Mondor. Mondor kept the Greeder name, added his own and Greeder Mondor Electric is the name you see on the vans today. Both Greeder and Mondor previously worked at Anderson Windows as electricians. Mondor has been an electrician for over 35 years.

In 2009, an opportunity presented itself for Judi Greeder-Miller purchased Greeder Mondor Electric, keeping Mondor on as Master Electrician. Along the years, both Greeder and Mondor children and grandchildren have worked in the family business. Mondor’s son, Andrew, has been an important part of the business since 2007. Mondor’s other sons, Ryan and Mike, had previously worked at the business as well.

Greeder-Miller’s sons, Blake, Tyler, Chase, Gage and daughter, Patti, have all have had some involvement in the business since 2009.

It has now been over 50 years and the Greeder Mondor vans are still serving the residents of Stillwater. The name Greeder Mondor Electric continues, as both Greeder and Mondor families work together to prepare for the next 50 years.