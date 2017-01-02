Stillwater Area High School assistant principal Bill Howlett died Jan. 1

Bill Howlett

According to a Stillwater Area School District announcement, high school assistant principal Bill Howlett passed away Jan. 1 after a battle with cancer.

A post appeared on the Stillwater Area Public Schools Facebook page Jan. 2.

“Our school community is suffering the immense loss of beloved high school assistant principal, Bill Howlett, who passed away on Sunday morning after a heroic battle with cancer. Our thoughts are with Bill’s family members, many colleagues and friends here in the district, as well as the students and families he has impacted throughout his career. Bill will be greatly missed.”

A story will follow as more information is gathered.