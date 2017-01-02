Bartosh and Jingco are SAHS Athletes of the Week

Isabel Bartosh

Isabel Bartosh — Gymnastics

In her first season competing with the Stillwater gymnastics team, Isabel Bartosh has made an immediate impact while posting the top all-around score for the Ponies in their first two meets.

The sophomore led the Ponies in the uneven bars (9.45) and turned in an all-around score of 35.55 as the Ponies topped Cretin-Derham Hall in their season opener on Dec. 15. Bartosh also led Stillwater (2-0 Suburban East Conference, 2-0) with an all-around score of 36.45 in a convincing victory over White Bear Lake on Dec. 22.

Manny Jingco

Manny Jingco — Boys basketball

With three 20-plus scoring games already this season, Manny Jingco has been a reliable scoring threat for a largely inexperienced Stillwater boys’ basketball team.

The junior guard provided a team-high 16 points as the Ponies (0-1 Suburban East Conference, 1-5) notched their first victory of the season over Buffalo on Dec. 22. Jingco also scored 22 points in a loss to Mahtomedi and a season-high 27 points in a loss at Rogers on Dec. 13. He opened the season with a 21-point effort in a nonconference loss to Fridley.