Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF CO-PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF WASHINGTON

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 82-PR-16-5398

In Re: Estate of Margaret A. Stuart, a/k/a

Margaret Anne Stuart

Decedent

Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of Co-Personal Representatives has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.

Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Edmund A. Stuart III, whose address is 9616 Otchipwe Court North, Stillwater, Minnesota 55082, and Margaret A. Jungbluth, whose address is 9802 Otchipwe Ave. North, Stillwater, Minnesota 55082, as Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the Co-Personal Representatives. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minn. Stat. 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the Co-Personal Representatives have full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.

Notice is also given that subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Co-Personal Representatives or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: December 23, 2016

/s/ Pamela Kreier

Registrar

Annette Fritz

Court Administrator

Rheinberger Law Office

Francis J. Rheinberger #0091091

Attorney for Personal Representative

5995 Oren Avenue North, Suite #203

Stillwater, Minnesota 55082

Telephone: (651) 439-7212

Facsimile: (651) 439-9103

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

December 30, 2016 January 6, 2017

637534