Girls hockey: Stillwater falls to Grand Rapids/Greenway in OT

EDINA — Maddy Illikainen scored in overtime to lift Grand Rapids/Greenway to a 2-1 overtime victory against Stillwater in the second round of the Edina Walser Tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at Braemar Ice Arena.

It marked the fourth straight loss for the Ponies (4-3 Suburban East Conference, 5-7), who have been outscored by a combined 19-2 in their past four games. Three of those teams, however, are ranked among the state’s best by Let’s Play Hockey, including Hill-Murray (5th), White Bear Lake (17th) and Breck (2nd in Class A).

Grand Rapids/Greenway outshot the Ponies 34-18, but the teams remained tied until Illikainen’s game-winner at 5:23 of the overtime session.

Claire Knowlan scored on the power play with assists from Olivia Konigson and Hannah Anderson with just 18 seconds remaining in the second period to tie the score at 1-all.

The Ponies travel to Forest Lake for an SEC game against the Rangers on Jan. 3.

Stillwater 0 1 0 0 — 1

Grand Rapids/Greenway 0 1 0 1 — 2

First period — No scoring.

Second period — 1. GR/G, Ali Geislinger (Mady Shaffer, Liesl Francisco) 2:53; 1. St, Claire Knowlan (Olivia Konigson, Hannah Anderson) pp, 16:42.

Third period — No scoring.

Overtime — 2. GR/G, Maddy Illikainen (Francisco, Sadie Peart) 5:23.

Penalties — St, 1-2:00; GR/G, 1-2:00.

Saves — St (Olivia Knox) 11-9-10-2—32; GR/G (Paige Hemphill) 3-9-4-1—17.

Breck 8, Stillwater 0

At Edina, Grace Zumwinkle torched the Ponies for four goals and an assist in Breck’s 8-0 quarterfinal victory in the Edina Walser Tournament on Monday, Dec. 26 at Braemar.

Kendall Williamson added two goals for the Mustangs (9-3).

Breck 3 2 3 — 8

Stillwater 0 0 0 — 0

First period — 1. Br, Grace Zumwinkle (Olivia Mobley) 1:09; 2. Br, Zumwinkle (Nicole Oppenheimer) pp, 7:11; 3. Br, Carly Beniek (Zumwinkle) pp, 9:24.

Second period — 4. Br, Mobley (unassisted) 4:40; 5. Br, Kendall Williamson (unassisted) 11:17.

Third period — 6. Br, Zumwinkle (Gabby Billing) 3:47; 7. Br, Williamson (unassisted) 8:47; 8. Br, Zumwinkle (Abigail Riskevich) 11:44.

Penalties — Br, 2-4:00; St, 3-6:00.

Saves — Br (NA) 7-7-9—23; St (NA) 8-9-6—23.

Hill-Murray 6, Stillwater 0

Ava Bailey turned away 22 shots to stymie Stillwater 6-0 in a nonconference girls’ hockey game on Thursday, Dec. 22 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.

Six different players scored a goal each for the Pioneers (10-2), who are a potential Section 4AA opponent for the Ponies.

Hill-Murray 3 0 3 — 6

Stillwater 0 0 0 — 0

First period — 1. H-M, Taylor Wemple (Mariah Keopple, Abigail Boreen) 8:34; 2. H-M, Boreen (Morgan Helgeson, Lindsey Featherstone) 9:53; 3. H-M, Featherstone (Helgeson, Boreen) 12:45.

Second period — No scoring.

Third period — 4. H-M, Helgeson (Boreen, Featherstone) pp, 4:29; 5. H-M, Haylee Blinkhorn (Gretchen Greeder) 5:23; 6. H-M, Corrine Brown (Keopple) 16:36.

Penalties — H-M, 2-4:00; St, 2-4:00.

Saves — H-M (Ava Bailey) 5-6-11—22; St (Olivia Knox) 6-9-14—29.