County board sets final 2017 budget, levy

The Washington County Board of Commissioners set the county’s 2017 budget and levy Dec 13.

The board certified:

• a tax levy of $96.1 million for county operations and $1.05 million for the Land and Water Legacy Program; and

• the board approved the property tax levy set by the Washington County Community Development Agency at $4.718 million; and

• the Washington County Regional Rail Authority levy of $776,800.

The board has been reviewing the 2017 recommended budget, which will be supported by the levies, since mid-summer.

The approved budget increases the county net tax levy (excluding Land and Water Legacy funding) by 3.49 percent, to $96.1 million. The county’s median-valued home is $243,200, up 1.1 percent in value from 2016. It is expected that the owner of the median-valued home would pay a county property tax increase of about $6, or about 0.8 percent, for 2017. The county’s non-levy revenue is expected to be $102.5 million, an increase of 8.94 percent over 2016.

The requested levy increase of 3.49 percent is the same increase requested for county taxes paid in 2015 and 2016. However, the county’s tax base has grown 3 percent over the past year, including new construction valued at $363 million, to assist in paying the levy increase.

Operating expenditures are expected to be $165.3 million for 2017, an increase of 5.26 percent over 2016, and capital expenditures are expected to be $28.3 million, an increase of 6.26 percent.