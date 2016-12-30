10 years ago this week….

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Boys basketball — Aaron Anderson (16 points), Danny Johnson (14) and Joel Armstrong combine for 44 points to lead the Stillwater boys’ basketball team to a 52-47 victory over Rochester Mayo in the semifinals of the US Bank Holiday Classic.

Boys hockey — Rick King and Aaron Forstner each deliver a goal to help send Stillwater to a 2-0 boys’ hockey victory over Buffalo in the quarterfinals of the Rochester Kiwanis/Wells Fargo Hockey Festival. Corey Mogren also turns away 14 shots to earn the shutout for Stillwater (5-4).

Volleyball — Junior Brianna Peters is chosen the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater volleyball team, which finishes its season with an 8-19 record. Peters also earns all-conference honors for the Ponies while teammates Mandy McKenzie, Alyssa Van Klei and Kayla Zeno receive honorable mention all-conference recognition.