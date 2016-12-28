Boys swimming and diving: Ponies prevail in conference opener

ST. PAUL — Senior Sam Larson won two events to lead a balanced attack as the Stillwater boys’ swimming and diving team cruised to a 94-81 Suburban East Conference victory on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at St. Catherine University.

Six others each won an event for the Ponies (1-0 SEC, 1-0), who swept the top three spots in the 200 freestyle, 100 buttefly, 500 freestyle and 100 breastroke. Stillwater also finished 1-2 in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.

“We had a pretty decent evening for where we are in the season,” Ponies coach Brian Luke said.

Larson won the 100 butterfly in 54.41 and the 100 backstroke with a time of 54.91.

“Sam is off to a good start,” Luke said. “He was decent in everything he swam.”

Stillwater opened the meet with a victory in the 200 medley relay and Ethan Auleciems (1:48.05), Sam Payne (1:53.38) and Drew Hammerlund (1:55.76) claimed the top three spots in the 200 freestyle to stake the Ponies out to a comfortable early lead.

Busse won the 200 individual medley in 1:59.14 and Josiah Fick posted a total of 217.80 to finish first in diving.

Also winning events for the Ponies were Sam Payne (54.41) in the 100 freestyle, Robert Niemann (4:50.13) in the 500 freestyle and Zach Auleciems (1:04.63) in the 100 breastroke.

“It was a fun meet,” Luke said. “That’s the best conference pool for an away pool, so that’s nice.”

Stillwater 94, Cretin-Derham Hall 81

200 medley relay — 1. Stillwater (Sam Larson, Zach Auleciems, Jon Busse and Robert Niemann) 1:42.15; 3. Stillwater (Tyler BAnks, Grant Auleciems, Ben Schlegel and Jared Branddt) 1:52.99.

200 freestyle — 1. Ethan Auleciems (St) 1:48.05; 2. Sam Payne (St) 1:53.38; 3. Drew Hammerlund (St) 1:55.76.

200 individual medley — 1. Jon Busse (St) 1:59.14; 3. Johann Noer (St) 2:09.33; 4. Joseph Saldin (St) 2:15.88.

50 freestyle — 1. Isaac Wahlstrom (C-DH) 23.21; 3. Robert Niemann (St) 23.91; 4. Ben Schlegel (St) 24.22; 5. Tyler Banks (St) 24.30.

Diving — 1. Josiah Fick (St) 217.80.

100 butterfly — 1. Sam Larson (St) 54.41; 2. Johann Noer (St) 59.89; 3. Ben Schlegel (St) 1:00.50.

100 freestyle — 1. Sam Payne (St) 50.27; 2. Jon Busse (St) 50.46; 6. Jared Brandt (St) 56.11.

500 freestyle — 1. Robert Niemann (St) 4:50.13; 2. Ethan Auleciems (St) 4:59.02; 3. Drew Hammerlund (St) 5:09.49.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Jon Busse, Aidan Bloomquist, Drew Hammerlund and Sam Payne) 1:33.79; 2. Stillwater (Joseph Saldin, Johann Noer, Jared Brandt and Zach Auleciems) 1:39.55.

100 backstroke — 1. Sam Larson (St) 54.91; 3. Tyler Banks (St) 1:01.39; 5. Holden Hammerlund (St) 1:05.79.

100 breastroke — 1. Zach Auleciems (St) 1:04.63; 2. Aidan Bloomquist (St) 1:06.66; 3. Jonathan Eisenbrandt (St) 1:08.35.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Ethan Auleciems, Sam Larson, Aidan Bloomquist and Johann Noer) 3:24.05; 2. Stillwater (Robert Niemann, Sam Payne, Ben Schlegel and Drew Hammerlund) 3:24.54.

Ponies win Bengal Invite

At Coon Rapids, Jon Busse and Ethan Auleciems each won two events to help boost the Ponies to a victory in the Bengal Invite on Saturday, Dec. 17 at Northdale Middle School. Stillwater totaled 575 points to outlast runner-up Mounds View (427) and third-place Andover (282) in the nine-team field.

Busse touched the wall first in the 100 butterfly (53.91) and followed with a victory in the 100 backstroke (54.55), finishing just ahead of teammate Sam Larson (54.74).

Stillwater was dominant in the 200 individual medley and the backstroke, placing four swimmers among the top six in both events. Ethan Auleciems won the IM in 1:50.08 and added a victory in the 100 breastroke with a time of 1:00.12.

Sam Larson was also steady while placing second in the 100 backstroke (54.74) and third in the 200 IM (2:02.51).

Ponies coach Brian Luke was also pleased with the depth on display in many events.

“Especially the 200 medley and 400 freestyle,” the coach said. “We have two pretty solid relays.

“Brodie Watson is new and he had a nice fly in there. The breastrokers looked pretty good. (Jonathan) Eisenbrandt and the younger Auleciems (Grant) were pretty much where they ended last season so that should be a good event for us — and the backstroke is pretty solid.”

Josiah Fick added a third-place finish for the Ponies in diving, posting a score of 361.55.

“He had a 120-point gain over last year and an 80-point gain over the section meet,” Luke said.

• Stillwater also sent half its team to compete in the Woodbury Invitational on Dec. 17. The Ponies totaled 97 points to place fifth in the six-team varsity meet. Orono held off the host Royals 380-312 for the top spot.

Stillwater’s top individual finish was seventh place, which occurred in five events: Nicholas Nelson (2:03.22) in the 200 freestyle, David Beck (2:17.71) in the 200 individual medley, Jack Batterton (1:03.59) in the 100 butterfly, Jared Brandt (5:39.84) in the 500 freestyle and Arthur Fugate (1:12.40) in the 100 breastroke.

“That’s a great meet,” Luke said. “They’re the JV and they beat another team’s varsity, so that’s a really fun meet for them. They’re at practice so it’s nice to give them a chance to do stuff.”

Team standings

1. Stillwater 575; 2. Mounds View 427; 3. Andover 282; 4. Centennial 277; 5. Irondale 213; 6. Blaine 208; 7. Anoka 168; 8. Champlin Park 76; 9. Coon Rapids 71.

Individual results

200 medley relay — 1. Stillwater A (Jon Busse, Zach Auleciems, Sam Larson Ethan Auleciems) 1:41.11; 5. Stillwater B (Ben Schlegel, Grant Auleciems, Tyler Banks and Drew Hammerlund) 1:47.94.

200 freestyle — 1. Will Quackenbush (MV) 1:50.08; 5. Johan Noer (St) 1:57.36; 7. Joseph Saldin (St) 1:58.08; 9. Brodie Watson (St) 1:58.73; 12. Holden Hammerlund (St) 2:00.90.

200 individual medley — 1. Ethan Auleciems (St) 1:59.12; 3. Sam Larson (St) 2:02.51; 5. Aidan Bloomquist (St) 2:06.59; 6. Drew Hammerlund (St) 2:08.18.

50 freestyle — 1. Lucas Baufield (Cen) 22.92; 2. Sam Payne (St) 23.16; 10. Zach Auleciems (St) 24.29; 11. Tyler Banks (St) 24.33; 19. John Stack (St) 25.46.

Diving — 1. Stephen Ayim (And) 412.45; 3. Josiah Fick (St) 361.55.

100 butterfly — 1. Jon Busse (St) 53.91; 5. Sam Payne (St) 56.95; 6. Tyler Banks (St) 58.21; 8. Brodie Watson (St) 59.52.

100 freestyle — 1. Lucas Baufield (Cen) 51.36; 5. Aidan Bloomquist (St) 52.56; 8. Ben Schlegel (St) 53.46; 15. John Stack (St) 57.55; 18. Grant Auleciems (St) 57.96.

500 freestyle — 1. Will Quackenbush (MV) 5:00.98; 4. Johann Noer (St) 5:18.80; 6. Joseph Saldin (St) 5:20.10; 9. Holden Hammerlund (St) 5:25.89.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Centennial, 1:33.59; 2. Stillwater A (Ethan Auleciems, Robert Niemann, Johann Noer and Sam Payne) 1:33.83; 6. Stillwater B (Holden Hammerlund, Joseph Saldin, Tyler Banks and Aidan Bloomquist) 1:38.13.

100 backstroke — 1. Jon Busse (St) 54.55; 2. Sam Larson (St) 54.74; 4. Drew Hammerlund (St) 58.25; 6. Ben Schlegel (St) 59.44.

100 breastroke — 1. Ethan Auleciems (St) 1:00.12; 2. Zach Auleciems (St) 1:04.17; 6. Grant Auleciems (St) 1:08.04; 9. Jonathan Eisenbrandt (St) 1:08.86.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater A (Sam Payne, Jon Busse, Drew Hammerlund and Sam Larson) 3:21.38; 10. Stillwater C (Holden Hammerlund, Brodie Watson, John Stack and Jonathan Eisenbrandt) 3:50.19; Stillwater B (Joseph Saldin, Ben Schlegel, Aidan Bloomquist and Johann Noer) DQ.