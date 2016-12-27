Mary Ellen Cain (nee Cheatham)

Mary Cain, age 79 of Stillwater passed away. Mary was born on November 22, 1937 in Sidney, TX. She attended school in Sidney, TX and graduated with a B.S. degree in Business from Howard Payne University, Brownwood, TX. She was employed in the healthcare field in Austin, TX as well as the Stillwater Medical Group Clinic for 26 years. Mary unexpectedly passed away on December 14, 2016. She dearly loved, and was deeply loved by her husband, Edwin and their three adult children and their spouses, Robin (Phil Kadidlo), Nelson Patrick, and Michael (Shauna Theel). She was so proud of her five grandchildren, Riley, Christian, Ashton, and Nathan Kadidlo, and Carina Cain. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Essie Cheatham of Sidney, TX, her brothers, Daniel (Melba) and Edward Boyd (Wayrene) of Dallas, TX. Everyone noticed and remembered Mary's soft southern accent throughout her life in spite of decades living in the cold, North Country. I loved to take her to political receptions with me because she could “work a room” like a pro. By the time we left she had become good friends with everyone there. “She was the most wonderful wife and mother that any man could ask for. Her smile and laughter transformed any room she entered. She was beautiful yet the most humble and honest person in the world. We were madly in love after 57 years of marriage. I miss her terribly.”

Memorial service 11:00AM Thursday, January 5, 2017 at TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 115 N. Fourth Street, Stillwater. A gathering of family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to: Hospitalized Veteran's, USO, VFW, Humane Society or Trinity Lutheran Church to name a few of Mary's favorite charities that she supported.

