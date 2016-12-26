Former Gophers settle in St. Croix Valley and provide boost for youth wrestling programs

Past University of Minnesota standouts working with young wrestlers in the Stillwater area are, from left, Brett Lawrence, Eddie Pak, Brandon Eggum, Tim Hartung, Delaney Berger and Jared Lawrence. Additional former teammates, Owen Elzen and Mike Flanagan, are missing from the photo.

They were teammates with the Golden Gophers two decades ago and several former University of Minnesota wrestlers have carried that fraternity — along with their young families — to the St. Croix Valley.

Led by two-time NCAA national champion Tim Hartung, those former Gophers have reinvigorated the Stillwater Area Wrestling (SAW) and St. Croix Valley Athletic Association (VAA) programs for young wrestlers. Hartung has been coaching in the SAW program for three years and is in the midst of his first season as an assistant with the Stillwater Area High School wrestling team.

Hartung has plenty of familiar company as the roster of former Gophers now contributing to the Stillwater-area youth programs also includes Brandon Eggum, Delaney Berger, Owen Elzen, Eddie Pak, Mike Flanagan and brothers Brett and Jared Lawrence. Combined, this group has collected 17 state championships, eight Big Ten titles, 13 All-American honors, a Wold Championship silver medal and three NCAA titles. The Lawrences and Elzen also contributed to national team championships in 2001 and 2002. Former Gophers wrestler Delaney Berger is another of the former Gophers working with the SAW and VAA programs.

The majority of those wrestlers helped take the U of M from solid program to perennial Big Ten and national title contenders. Starting in 1997 with a team that included Hartung, Eggum, Berger, Pak and Brett Lawrence, the Gophers began a run of seven straight top-three finishes at NCAAs — and top-10 national finishes in 18 of 19 seasons. Jared Lawrence, who won a national championship in 2002, and Elzen joined the program shortly thereafter.

Since relocating within the school district boundaries, these former Gophers are determined to make a positive impact within the Stillwater programs.

“The potential is endless from a size of a school to facilities to administrative support and community support,” Hartung said. “We’ve got a great booster club that has a really nice base and we’ll be able to do whatever we want to make this hopefully a great run over the next 15 to 20 years.”

The impact has been swift and significant.

When Stillwater graduate Jay Junker starting coaching three years ago there were 39 kids registered in the VAA program for wrestlers in kindergarten through sixth grade, but that number has swelled to 70 — and does not include the 28 currently participating in the SAW Club program. Junker said the increase in numbers is no coincidence.

“It’s really exciting to see what’s going on,” Junker said. “Tim is kind of the leader of that group and he brings in these other wrestlers, his teammates, to take a night and coach on something, so the quality of coaching at the youth level has been great. You go from a dad who wrestled in high school coaching without any other coaching experience to somebody that’s been to Olympic qualifiers and is a two-time NCAA champion coaching these kids and really influencing the philosophy of these little kids and how they look at wrestling.”

The enthusiasm is hard to miss, Junker suggested, adding the kids have never enjoyed working so hard.

“They bring them down to run the Stillwater stairs and they’re loving it,” Junker said. “Every step they take, they believe they’re getting better. These kids are ready to listen and they recognize and see the difference in these coaches. They know what they’re doing and they do it in a way that resonates with 5- to 12-year-olds and is applicable to their attention span.” Jared Lawrence, a four-time All-American who won and NCAA individual championship for the University of Minnesota in 2001, offers instruction to young wrestlers during a practice session at Stillwater Area High School. (Gazette staff photos by Stuart Groskreutz)

The Gopher alums have also provided helpful ideas and instruction for the countless other coaches and volunteers in the program.

“Tim and the other guys are actually coaching our dad coaches and teaching them strategy and how to think about things and we’re seeing how that’s contributing,” Junker said. “When you’ve got 70 kids in the room, or 30 for SAW, they can’t make it around to every kid so we use the dads who are former wrestlers and they’re understanding some of the things they never understood coming up through high school, and it’s improved the caliber of our coaching.”

Eggum, whose position as the interim head coach at the University of Minnesota cuts into the time he can spend with his kids in the wrestling room, appreciates knowing his close friends are covering for him.

“This is perfect for me,” Eggum said. “I’m traveling and gone a lot, but now I have the opportunity to still be dad because I know I’m handing my son off to great people, great leaders and they’re great coaches, so it couldn’t be better.”

And though the former Gophers teammates sometimes discuss the good old days, they don’t wear the many accomplishments on their sleeves.

“These guys are all really humble,” Junker said. “The guys that have been around are probably more guilty of pushing them out in front and getting them recognition. Brandon comes into the room and he’s so humble that anybody who doesn’t know who he is would just take him for another dad — and that’s how they are across the group of them.

“There’s a lot of good things happening for Stillwater wrestling.”

Settling down

The cast of former Gophers arrived in Dinkytown from Wisconsin, Illinois, North Dakota, Idaho and Montana, so how did they all end up in the Stillwater area?

Hartung is a native of Durand, Wis., and his wife is from Belle Plaine, so this was a natural spot for them to settle several years back. Jared Lawrence and his wife lived in Maplewood, but knew they wanted to end up in the Stillwater school district eventually and open-enrolled their daughter into Lake Elmo Elementary when she started kindergarten.

“We knew this was where we wanted to be,” Jared Lawrence said. “Then Delaney came along and he was looking all over the metro area and everywhere and I said, dude, you need to look at Lake Elmo, we’re moving there. Tim is close to there and trying to get a job in the (school) system. He looked for two weeks, found a house and bought it, done deal.” Participation in the VAA wrestling program has nearly doubled in the past three years.

That’s when the peer pressure and recruiting began in earnest.

“The University of Minnesota wrestling has a very interesting stronghold on most of their athletes,” said Hartung, who coached at Iowa and Iowa State before returning to Minnesota. “This whole group is from out of state, so it’s not like we all grew up in high school and went to the U of M together. We started talking back in college, how awesome it would be to settle down somewhere.”

Then the rest of the pieces started falling into place. Getting involved with the youth wrestling programs was just the next logical step.

“I was the first to move out to the area, but the truth is I wouldn’t have done it if Jared had not said this is the place you need to go, so that’s where we started looking,” Berger said. “We all kind of migrated and made that decision to move here. As far as the wrestling idea is concerned, it’s just such a no-brainer. We’re all best buddies and spend all our time together and we’ve got kids and it gives you an opportunity and it’s something that’s great for the community at large. It’s also great for your family and you still get to spend some time with your best buddies. With having Jared and Tim and Brandon, in particular, still so heavily involved in wrestling, it was important that guys like me and Eddie and the rest of us also do our part, and we’re having a lot of fun doing it.”

“I think it’s a beautiful area,” Eggum added. “I grew up in Montana so driving out to Stillwater or Lake Elmo, where I live, and seeing land and trees and space and stuff was really appealing. I spent previous years of my life in Minneapolis, so it was something I was looking forward to and raising my family. There are great schools out here, that was probably the No. 1 thing. It’s a beautiful area and to get my kids in a good school district and I have these connections with great friends and great people in this area.”

The friendships haven’t diminished since they were teammates, though the conversations have evolved over time.

“We often talk about that,” Hartung said. “We’re all really the same, just a little older with a few more gray hairs. We’ve gotten together and you’ve got diaper bags and you have sippy cups and we’re all just like, can you believe how much this has changed? But it’s pretty sweet. Our kids now are at the age where they can basically go play for hours. You don’t know where they’re at, but they’re pretty safe — or at least we think they are — and we can go back to chumming about the old days and talking about how fun this is going to be, so it’s pretty cool.”

“More than anything is the fact that we’re all good friends,” Lawrence added. “Our kids can all get together and play and have fun. We’ve all got like three kids so what’s fun is we can get together for a barbecue and there’s 25 kids running around crazy and us guys are just hanging out. It’s really cool.”

Focused on the future

Each of the former Gophers credit wrestling for their development and successes off the mat. Hard work doesn’t guarantee positive results in the sport, but it certainly doesn’t occur without it.

“Not everybody that tries the sport is going to become the best wrestler in the world, but it’s so good for you,” Hartung said. “If you don’t become an all-state wrestler, this sport is still just so beneficial to just athleticism. Being out there on your own, you learn so much. It’s not just wrestling, this type of training environment is something kids don’t get a lot of opportunities to do that any more. They get to just be boys and learn a lot about who they are.” Former Gophers teammates Tim Hartung, left, and Brandon Eggum, chat while young wrestlers warm up before a practice session earlier this year.

With their commitment to the SAW Club and VAA, the former Gophers are providing opportunities that exceed what they enjoyed as fledgling youngsters.

“This sport teaches a lot of great things, just from the ability of building confidence and going out there one on one on your own on the mat, it’s a tough thing to do, which builds confidence,” Eggum said. “It’s hard work, which is going to help him later in life. There’s so many reasons I want my son to wrestle and to be around these types of leaders. It’s a perfect fit for my family, and other families will see that and bring their kids. It’s a lot of fun and we’d love to build a community here and build a great wrestling program.”

The crew continues to encourage others involved with the Gophers program to join their post-collegiate community, which is an easy sell.

“It’s so exciting,” Berger said. “Just imagine growing up with your best buddies and going through what we went through at the University of Minnesota. It really tightens you up as a group and now to have my kids spend time with my best buddies’ kids … It’s a dream that came true that you didn’t even know was a dream. You can’t even realize how good it is until you get a chance to do it. That’s one of the very exciting parts. I don’t see anybody moving away from the area any time soon.”

Contact Stuart Groskreutz at [email protected]