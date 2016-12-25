Stillwater library director and assistant director to retire

Lynne Bertalmio

After 42 years as the Stillwater Public Library director, Lynne Bertalmio will open a new chapter of her life — the Stillwater resident plans to retire at the end of February.

Assistant library director Carolyn Blocher has also announced her retirement after 19 years. She was out of the office this week and couldn’t be reached for comment, but patrons will see her at the library until February as well.

The “Nancy Drew” mysteries sucked Bertalmio into the world of literature as a child in Elmhurst, Ill., and she still gravitates to the genre.

Bertalmio’s interest in a career with libraries emerged in her senior year at Carleton College in Northfield.

“I was a French major, and what do you do when you’re a French major, for employment?” she said.

Casting around for a profession, she decided to earn her master’s degree in library science at the University of Minnesota.

Master’s in hand, she took a 10-month position at Carleton’s academic library, working many evening and weekend hours. There she first learned the inner workings of a library.

While working at Carleton, she got call from Helen Lawson asking her to interview for a position at the Stillwater library, and she agreed.

“They had to give me detailed instructions on how to get to the library, because after all, there are very few streets that go through,” Bertalmio said. “It wasn’t until the end that I actually asked what the position was, and they said, ‘director,’ of course.”

Bertalmio started as director in 1974 at a salary of $8,000, which was $1,500 more than her predecessor, but not enough to hire someone with substantial experience.

So Bertalmio initially learned on the job.

In many respects, that hasn’t changed she said, especially with the rapid evolution of technology in recent years.

“It’s a different kettle of fish,” she said, though she added there are “still some services that look very much like they did when I started.”

What isn’t the same are the computers, online resources and demand for 24-hour access, but Beralmio said the library has adapted.

“In order to serve people, in their lives, where they are, we have to have the same title in a bunch of different formats. It used to be you bought the book. Now you buy the book, you buy the e-book … you buy the physical audio, you buy the downloadable audio, you buy the film version … large print.”

She sees it as part of serving the community’s needs.

“We don’t get to dictate to the community, ‘You will read it in this format,’” she said. “You have to meet them where they are.”

As long as the library does that, she believes, it will be relevant.

“I’m not afraid that people are going to want to stop reading, and I’m not afraid that because we do purchase physical materials that we’re going to become obsolete,” she said. “We buy what our public wants in the formats that they want it in. … It’s a real service organization. … . It’s one of the best ideas society has had — let’s share stuff so we don’t all have to buy it.”

The memory that most stands out from Bertalmio’s career is the library building project of 2005 and 2006.

The library was running out of space and had to decide whether to relocate or add to the existing location. She said the decision to add on to the existing Carnegie library was made because the community loved the building and because of Stillwater’s focus on historic architecture. The library moved into a space in Valley Ridge Mall while construction took place.

“It was really complicated, and it really drew on all the strengths of the library board, the staff and the community, for that matter,” Bertalmio said.

She says the community has always been supportive.

“People love their library,” she said. “We hear it all the time.”

Asked about concerns for the future, Bertalmio said that because the library is a publicly funded institution, are always some concerns about finances.

“I would say there never seems to be enough money to go around,” she said of public institutions in general. “The Great Recession was a scary example of what can happen to all public services.”

For the 2017 budget, the Stillwater City Council rejected a request from the library for an additional $50,000, a move that surprised Bertalmio. But she said emerging tension between the city council and the library had nothing to do with her decision to retire. She said she’d told the library board president early in the year that she planned to retire after finishing a few projects, and those projects are coming to a close.

Mike Keliher, president of the library board, praised Bertalmio’s service.

“The Stillwater Public Library was founded in 1897, and Lynne Bertalmio has been its talented and dedicated director for more than one-third of that time — an incredible 42 years,” Keliher said in an email. “That’s absolutely remarkable, and the community has benefitted greatly from her commitment and care during those years. It’s no easy task to fill Lynne’s shoes, but her retirement is well earned, to say the least, and I wish Lynne all the best in whatever’s next for her.”

Bertalmio doesn’t know exactly what’s in store for her, but this year she wants to spend as much of March as she can “someplace other than Minnesota.”

“My husband I have a couple trips planned,” she said.

After that, she hopes to volunteer across the street from the library at ArtReach St. Croix, a nonprofit she called “near and dear” to her heart.

Looking back on her career, she doesn’t regret staying in Stillwater so many years.

“With serious thought and reflection, none of the other jobs I was offered while working here were as attractive,” she said. “It’s been a great place to work. It’s been a great community.”

