Gymnastics: Stillwater soars past Raiders in opener

OAK PARK HEIGHTS — The Stillwater gymnastics team opened its season with a convincing Suburban East Conference victory over short-handed Cretin-Derham Hall on Thursday, Dec. 15 at Stillwater Area High School.

The Raiders featured just three competitors, but Stillwater (1-0 SEC, 1-0) was solid while cruising to a 139.225-79.3 victory.

“With our bye week the first week of the competitive season, we were really ready for a meet,” Ponies coach Traci Swenson said.

Isabel Bartosh posted an all-around score 35.55 to lead the Ponies while teammate Gretchen Sharp followed with a score of 34.875.

Stillwater posted its highest score in the vault (36.175), which was its first event. Sharp set the pace with a 9.125, but Bartosh (9.1), Danielle Keran (9.05) and Peyton Classon (8.9) were not far behind.

“It was exciting to start the meet with a full varsity vault team with tsukahara or yurchenko vaults,” Swenson said.

Bartosh nailed her bars routine to earn a score of 9.45, which was a full point higher than Keran (8.45) and the rest of the team.

“Isabel had our best bar routine of the night, cleanly making her difficult skills,” Swenson said.

Rachel Murphy led the Ponies in the beam with a score of 8.7, followed by Sharp at 8.525.

“Rachel had a great beam routine with our best routine of the night on beam,” Swenson said. “We counted two falls on bars and three on beam, so we have the possibility of a lot of improvement, but we finished with strong floor routines.”

The Ponies turned in a team score of 36.025 in the floor exercise, led by Sharp (9.475) and Bartosh (9.3).

“Floor was a highlight, with Gretchen ending the night with a 9.475 floor routine,” Swenson said.

• The Stillwater JV team competed unopposed, but posted a team score of 125.25. Corrie Hale led the Ponies in the beam (7.7) and bars (8.0) and posted a team-high all-around score of 31.15. Haley Tholen led Stillwater in the floor (8.55) and matched Hannah Haslach with the team’s top showing in the vault with a score of 8.6.

Stillwater 139.225, Cretin-Derham Hall 79.3

Vault (Stillwater 36.175) — Gretchen Sharp 9.125, Isabel Bartosh 9.1, Danielle Keran 9.05, Peyton Classon 8.9 and Sami Chang 8.35.

Uneven bars (Stillwater 33.875) — Isabel Bartosh 9.45, Danielle Keran 8.45, Rachel Murphy 8.075, Peyton Classon 7.9 and Gretchen Sharp 7.75.

Beam (Stillwater 33.15) — Rachel Murphy 8.7, Gretchen Sharp 8.525, Peyton Classon 8.225, Isabel Bartosh 7.7 and Danielle Keran 7.3.

Floor (Stillwater 36.025) — Gretchen Sharp 9.475, Isabel Bartosh 9.3, Danielle Keran 8.775, Sami Chang 8.475 and Peyton Classon 8.25.

All-around — 1. Isabel Bartosh (St) 35.55; 2. Gretchen Sharp (St) 34.875; 3. Danielle Keran (St) 33.575; 4. Peyton Classon (St) 33.275; 5. Monica Malloy (C-DH) 32.025.

