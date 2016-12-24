Winter wonderland: Lakeland home attracts spectators with thousands of lights

The Christmas lights at Bruce Depre’s Lakeland home will be on through New Year’s Eve. (Gazette staff photo by Jonathan Young)

When Bruce Dupre was growing up, a few of his neighbors would put up lights and glowing displays during the Christmas season.

“I always thought it was neat and thought it was nice to do,” Dupre said. So he began his own tradition.

In the first year, there was an illuminated Santa in his front yard.

“I started doing it when my daughter was young so that she could enjoy it,” Dupre said.

As year after year passed, new Christmas lights and glowing figures joined the collection in his front yard in Lakeland. This is the yard ornament that started Bruce Dupre’s collection. (Gazette staff photo by Jonathan Young)

“There has to be over 10,000 lights now, maybe closer to 20,000,” Dupre said. “You know, I have never counted.”

There is a pack of honey bears in a pair of trees, and an entire choir in the lawn. Not one, but two teams of reindeer pull two jolly ol’ St. Nicks in sleighs. A shining baby Jesus glows from his manger in a full Nativity scene that forms the centerpiece of the front yard.

“I have about 200 glow ornaments out there,” Dupre said.

In the 25 years that have gone by, many have come to gaze upon Dupre’s twinkling Christmas wonderland. A new generation is now admiring the display.

“I have two young grandchildren now — ages 6 and 1 — and now they have a chance to enjoy it too,” Dupre said.

As the days lead up to Christmas, the Dupres have plenty of traffic in front of their home.

“We had a limo stop by and a party bus,” Dupre said. “If I’m outside when people come by I like to stop and chat with them. If they come by, I hope they stop and take their time to look at the lights.”

Dupre considers his style of lighting a bit “old fashioned.”

“I don’t do the computerized lights to music or stuff like that,” he said. “There are others out there that are more impressive. I like to keep it a bit old fashioned and traditional.” For years Bruce Dupre has decked his Lakeland yard with thousands of Christmas lights. (Gazette staff photo by Jonathan Young)

Dupre said he doesn’t like many of the new styles of ornaments found in stores these days, so he intends to focus on just adding lights in the future.

“I want to go to the LED lights and the bump up the amperage so I can add more,” Dupre said. “After the years, you get pretty good at troubleshooting the lights with some simple tools.”

The Dupres’ Christmas display is at 111 Quamwell Ave S. in Lakeland. The lights will be on through New Year’s Eve.

Contact Alicia Lebens at [email protected]