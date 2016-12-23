Probates – NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF COPY OF WILL AND FOR FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF WASHINGTON

DISTRICT COURT

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 82-PR-16-5338

Estate of

Joanne Coralie Shromoff

a/k/a Joanne C. Shromoff,

Decedent

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on January 17, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. a hearing will be held in this Court at the Washington County Courthouse, 14949 – 62nd Street North, Stillwater, MN 55082, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be a copy of the Will of Decedent, dated February 11, 2010 (Will), and for the appointment of Wade Shromoff whose address is 13061E Europa Trail Way North, Hugo, MN 55038 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: December 20, 2016

ANNETTE FRITZ,

COURT ADMINISTRATOR

/s/ Pamela Kreier, Deputy

Attorneys for Petitioner

Shannon Hooley Enright (A.R.N. 0185905)

ECKBERG LAMMERS, P.C.

1809 Northwestern Avenue

Stillwater, MN 55082

Telephone: (651)439-2878

Fax:(651)439-2923

Email: [email protected]

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

December 23, 30, 2016

636285