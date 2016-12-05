Column: Oh, Christmas tree

Marny Stebbins (Photo courtesy of Shelly Kryzer Photography)

On the morning we decorate our family Christmas tree, I add a little splash of something special to my husband’s and my coffee. I think of it as “patience management” as we head into the beloved holiday tradition of watching our four children scavenge through the Christmas ornaments like hungry badgers before initiating a festive debate over who gets to place the star on top of the tree.

This year, I made a heavy pour.

When decorating a Christmas tree with four children (and a curious cockapoo), I have found it best to keep my expectations low. Like decorate-with-banana-peels low.

Historically, this tradition begins with me spending two straight hours wrapping all the branches in lights while the children sort and hoard their ornaments into piles.

Every year we give the kids one new Christmas ornament that reflects something memorable from the past year. After 14 years, one might wonder if there were enough branches to hold such an extensive collection, but since our puppy generally treats the bottom branches of the tree as a snack platter, the tree seems to benefit from a fresh supply of bling.

And perhaps, on a more practical note, new ornaments take away the sting of last years’ casualties. The beheaded waterskiing Santa and rather graphically amputated Jeremy Fischer were tough losses this year, but they can still be found “rehabilitating” at top of the tree. At least until garbage day.

The main branches, front and center, are reserved for the kids’ collections. This is coveted space and there is more negotiating for this real estate than in the final rounds of Monopoly.

Initially, like a wooded theater district, the Nutcracker ballerinas claim residency on these branches, leaping and pirouetting amongst the colored lights upon their balsam stage. But, alas, they are bulldozed out of town by the “rustic outdoorsman” collection. Christmas-red snowmobiles and wreath decorated trolling motors zoom their way onto center stage, reminders of hours spent day-dreaming in the aisles of Cabela’s showroom. Nothing says “happy holidays” like a festive tackle box and matching rainbow trout.

One branch higher is Santa’s athletic department, where you can find him and a wayward reindeer or two playing ball. One can only assume with his svelte profile that these were Santa’s younger days, before he fell for Mrs. Claus and her mad baking skills.

Judge me if you will, but the preschool craft ornaments reside on the back of the tree.

“I understand the Christmas pickle, but why do we have so many Christmas hot dogs?” my 14-year-old son asks. Note: He is not concerned by the existence of a Christmas hot dog, just the quantity.

“Those are not hot dogs,” I explain. “They are mangers holding baby Jesus.”

“Looks like a mini-weenie in a hot dog bun,” he says.

“Sculpture is hard for preschoolers,” I admit.

It’s a real spectacle, our tree, literally dripping (is that a can of Mountain Dew?) in holiday glory. It’s not a tree suitable for magazine covers or probably even Christmas cards, but it’s everything I love most about us. It is a web of all the little things that tell our story: angels crocheted by my great grandmother’s hands, photos of newborns in Santa hats, doves engraved with the wrong anniversary date, fragile glass baby shoes, silly Santas, dancing Rockettes, shiny motorboats, sparkly ballerinas, lumbering sea turtles, felt canoes, fuzzy puppies, sugared gum ball machines and, of course, a gallery of macaroni art.

Topped with a giant silver star. Four times.

Marny Stebbins lives in Stillwater with her husband and four children. She is a staunch believer in early bedtimes, caffeine enhancement and humor therapy.