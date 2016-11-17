Sheriff’s office ready to fight opioid overdoses

Most Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies who have regular contact with the public will now carry naxolone, a drug to counteract the effects of an opioid overdose. (Submitted photo)

Deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office would not stand by helplessly if they were to come upon a vehicle crash — they would assist the victims in whatever way that they could.

Now the same is true for suspected opioid overdoses. Deputies are ready to assist victims in the most effective way — administering naloxone, a medication used to block the effects of an opioid overdose.

The need for this assistance is evident, as overdose deaths in the United States are now more prevalent than motor vehicle deaths, said Commander Andrew Ellickson of the sheriff’s office, who created the policies and assisted in training deputies on the use of the antidote drug.

Naloxone is a medication approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to prevent overdose by opioids, such as heroin, morphine, hydrocodone, fentanyl and oxycodone. It blocks opioid receptor sites, reversing the toxic effects of the overdose. The naloxone deputies carry is in a nasal atomizer, so deputies would administer it by spritzing it into the nostrils of a person experiencing an overdose.

If the person has no opioids in his or her system, there should be no side effects.

Deputies have seen an increased use of opioids in the community, and Sheriff Bill Hutton asked Ellickson to create the program for the naloxone use. Ellickson began work on the project in March, and immediately asked for assistance from Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater and its Emergency Management Services Operations Supervisor, Matt Milder.

State laws, including “Steve’s Law” named for Steve Rummler who died of an opioid overdose, authorizes the use of naloxone by the deputies, and protects the sheriff’s office from legal recourse.

Also, the Metropolitan Emergency Services Board has a grant contract with the Minnesota Department of Health to provide naloxone to first responders who decide to carry it.

With all that in place, what was left to do was train deputies on its use, including how to recognize a suspected overdose, how to administer the antidote, and how to care for the person after naloxone has been administered.

The partnership with Lakeview means that, once dispensed, the deputies will immediately be able to swap out the empty container with a filled one. Or, once the drug expires, it will also be replaced.

Having access to naloxone is stressed during the training, so most deputies who have regular contact with the public will carry it on their persons; if not on the deputy, the drug will be easily accessible in a squad car. The training stressed that overdoses may occur anywhere and to anyone in the community. With the prevalence of opioids in homes everywhere, the overdose could very easily occur when a child happens across the drugs. Correctional officers in the county jail were also trained on naloxone use, should it be needed in the jail.

Within two hours of one deputy receiving training, the deputy was called on to administer the naloxone.