Rita Helen St. Claire

Age 84 of Stillwater, died October 6, 2017.

Helen is survived by her five children, Greg (Patty), Dan (Janelle), Michelle (Marc) Pentland, Tom (Doreen), and Stacey (Terry) Fischer; eleven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband of over 51 years, Bernard (Bernie).

Helen was a patient and loving Mom, Grandma and Great-Grandma that laughed and enjoyed the antics of a large, energetic, and fun-loving family. She enjoyed playing cards and was an avid reader. Travel and getaways with family and friends were always great fun for Helen.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Friday, October 13, 2017 at the Church of St. Michael, 611 S. 3rd St., Stillwater, MN 55082. Visitation was from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at Simonet Funeral Home, 6429 Osgood Ave. N., Stillwater, MN 55082 as well as one hour prior to the Mass in the church atrium.

Post navigation