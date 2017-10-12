County signals that it’s ‘Open to Business’

New local program offers advice, funding assistance for small businesses

BY HANNAH DAVIS

ECM PUBLISHERS

Washington County has a new program to help small businesses. Earlier this year the Economic Development Authority of Washington County approved an agreement with the Metropolitan Consortium of Community Developers, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping small businesses succeed.

The agreement with MCCD has made available to any citizen of Washington County the organization’s Open to Business program, which offers a variety of advising services to anyone who either runs or is interested in running a small business.

Washington County is home to nearly 18,000 self-employed or non-employer businesses.

“That’s a significant number of small business here in the county,” said Chris Eng, the economic development director for Washington County. “That’s the backbone of our economy.”

“The county board and the cities got together and said, ‘We need to do something to help our existing businesses continue to grow and be successful and help them thrive,’” Eng said. That discussion led to a contact with MCCD about possibly bringing the program to Washington County.

The program is designed to help small businesses with small direct loans and assistance in a variety of ways.

“We provide technical assistance in all facets of business development,” Washington County MCCD business adviser Tyler Hilsabeck said. “That includes business plan development, cash flow management, loan packaging, marketing, strategic planning or any other business issue.”

One of the aspects of the program is the access Washington County citizens now have to the fund for micro-loans, or what is also known as gap funding. Since banks have set policies as to how much they can lend to small business and for what purposes, that often leaves an amount left unfunded that the business might need to operate.

“The Open to Business program can come in and finance that gap and provide direct loans,” Eng explained. “It can help fill that gap when the business needs just a little bit more.”

The other portion of the Open to Business program includes consulting in a variety of avenues within small business management. Advisers are available to sit down with local entrepreneurs to discuss anything from budgeting and cash flow management to marketing and strategic planning, or any other business issue that may arise.

“It might be somebody who has a great idea but just doesn’t have any idea of how to get that business concept off the ground,” Eng said. “By offering this resource now, we can provide technical assistance to entrepreneurs.”

The program started in July and will run for 18 months. At that point, the Community Development Agency of Washington County will take a look at the program again and decide if it is something that’s worked and if the agency thinks it should continue.

“We want to be able to continue to offer resources if it makes a difference here in the county,” Eng said.

Ultimately, the program aims to assist small business owners in order to support economic growth within the area.

“If each one of these companies hires just one employee, that’s almost 18,000 jobs created,” Eng remarked. “We look at this as a long-term investment in our community.”

Currently, 40 businesses in Washington County have utilized the Open to Business program for assistance since the program became available in July.

To learn more about the program, contact Washington County’s liaison for the Open to Business Program, Tyler Hilsabeck, at [email protected]

Contact Hannah Davis at [email protected]