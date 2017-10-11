Stillwater Fire Department mourns 27-year member

Stillwater Fire Chief Stu Glaser could often tell when firefighter Mike Peltier was around.

“He was always whistling or singing,” Glaser said. “It could be two in the morning and we’re back cleaning hose, and he’s doing his thing singing away.”

Peltier’s songs, and his helping hands, will be missed at the fire station.

On Oct. 10, Peltier died at age 50, after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer about a month ago. A 27-year veteran of the department, he’d been a firefighter more than half his life.

Growing up on Stillwater’s South Hill, Peltier attended Stillwater Area High School.

He came from a family of firefighters and always wanted to be one. He joined the department in 1990. His father, Bernie, served 30 years on the department, and three of his brothers — Bill, Tim and Rob — are still members. Many other relatives have also served in Stillwater or with nearby departments.

“I guess it’s kind of in the Peltier blood,” Bernie said.

As a firefighter, Mike loved interacting with the community.

“He loved doing open houses, working with kids,” Bill said, adding that his brother often signed up to assist with special events at the department. “He liked having a good time just being around the people.”

“He was very dedicated and committed to the fire department,” Glaser said of Mike. “A hard worker. … He was good to have around, dependable.”

Mike was also dedicated to his full-time job, working more than 20 years for On-Site Sanitation.

Outside of work, he enjoyed music, often playing “air guitar” and “air drums.” He also loved the outdoors.

“He liked to go on the river,” Bernie said. “He’d go out with the boys on the river and swim and ski and do whatever they were doing. He liked to camp. They camped up river. He liked to throw a Frisbee, and he was very good at it.”

Mike was always ready to lend a hand.

“He was liked by everybody,” Bernie said. “He was always helping people out that needed help. I’m sure that’s how he would like to be remembered. He’d help anybody out at any time.”

“He was a good firefighter and was proud to serve his community,” Glaser said. “We were glad to have him as long as we did. He will be dearly missed. He was way too young, and it’s hard on everyone.”

Glaser said the firefighting community is tight-knit and is doing its best to support the family.

“We obviously join together and surround the family,” he said. “We grieve with them, and the department grieves as well. It’s a loss to their family and the firefighting family.”

Bill said it’s the tough times like these when the fire department really comes together.

“The family really appreciates the love and support throughout the community and communities around,” Bill said.

Mike Peltier was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Ann Rigney. He is survived by his parents, Bernie and Mary Ellen (Nolan); siblings, John (Donna), Bill, Tim, Robert (Nancy); nieces, Sarah (Daniel), Brittany, Amy (Nate), Alida; nephews, Donald (Elise), Chris (Diana), James, Alex; great-niece McKenzie; great-nephews, Asher and Ruxin.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15, at the Simonet Funeral Home, 6429 N. Osgood Ave., Stillwater. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 16, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 611 Third St. S., Stillwater, with a visitation for one hour prior to mass at the church. Interment immediately follows the service at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Bayport.

