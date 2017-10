St. Lucas Community Church in Lake Elmo has its annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser for its youth programs 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14.

Dinner includes salad, spaghetti, garlic bread and beverages. Takeout is available.

The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-10, and free for children under 5.

The church is at 1195 Manning Ave. N.

Info: 651-436-6021