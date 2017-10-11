Marcella B. Okerman

(nee Hanson)

Marcella was born Feb. 10, 1922 in Clarkfield, MN.Predeceased by husband, Allen (2016) and daughter Jeanne Lyner, she went to the Lord October 4, 2017.Marcella met Allen at Northern Pump during WWII. They married in 1945 and raised three children in a seemingly idyllic post war neighborhood in Richfield, MN. She was an amazing mother, marvelous cook, gifted seamstress and knitter, and kept a very clean home. Marcella was a model of compassion, courage and love. She always had a cup of coffee ready and time to talk when friends stopped by.Survived by daughter, Judy Kastelle; son, Jerry (Joan); grandchildren, Drew King, Anne Gardner, Amy Moore, Aric, Alex, Kirsten Turner, Joshua Kastelle, Chris Lyner and Tim Lyner; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Lois Waller. Mike and Nancy Lyner provided greatly appreciated loving support to their mother-in-law as her vision and hearing failed.A gathering will be held Tuesday, October 17, 2017 from 2-6 p.m. with a time of sharing at 3 p.m. at Bradshaw Celebration of Life Center, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater, MN.