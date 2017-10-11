Houle and Yeary are SAHS Athletes of the Week

Rachel Houle

Rachel Houle — Volleyball

The Stillwater volleyball team has endured some challenges due to injury this season, but Rachel Houle has been steady throughout the team’s 11-4 start.

The 6-foot-0 senior rightside hitter was strong on the attack during Stillwater’s 3-1 Suburban East Conference victory over Forest Lake on Oct. 3. It was the first conference loss of the season for the Rangers. Houle also supplied a team-high 20 kills against Moorhead and 21 kills in another nonconference match against Grand Rapids as part of a weekend road trip for the Ponies (5-0 SEC, 11-4).

Cooper Yeary

Cooper Yeary — Football

After providing the game-winning touchdown on a 30-yard run in a victory over White Bear Lake in Week 4, Cooper Yeary provided two first-half touchdown to help spark Stillwater’s 33-7 football victory at Mounds View on Sept. 29.

The versatile junior returned the opening kickoff 92 yards for a score to spark Stillwater to a fast start and then added a 14-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Mark Roettger to provide a 14-0 lead. Yeary finished with two catches for 27 yards as Stillwater (2-2 EM, 2-3) won its third in a row over the Mustangs.