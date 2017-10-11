Column: Cleaner streets and cleaner lakes

Angie Hong

Sweeping or raking leaves out of the street helps keep local lakes and rivers clean. (Submitted photo)

If a leaf falls in the forest and nobody sees it, do you still have to rake it up?

Every autumn, the air cools, leaves change color and fall, and a million Minnesotans grab rakes and shuffle outside grumbling to rake the leaves out of their yards. Interestingly, research from the University of Minnesota indicates that mowing the leaves into your lawn may actually be better for your grass than raking because it allows nutrients from the leaves to break down and replenish the soil.

On the other hand, many people don’t think to rake leaves out of the street in front of their homes, but doing so is an easy and important way everyone can help to protect local lakes and the St. Croix River.

Why rake the road instead of your yard? Consider the contrast between what happens to fallen leaves in a forest or on your lawn, versus those on the street. In forests, earthworms, insects, fungi and bacteria break down and decompose the leaves over time. As a result, phosphorus and nitrogen that’s been absorbed by trees is returned to the soil and helps spur new growth in the spring. Mowing leaves into your lawn achieves a similar result.

Leaves in the street also break down, but when they do, the released nutrients flow into storm drains that connect to wetlands, lakes and rivers. The result is smelly green water, filled with algae.

Storm water pollution is a major problem for lakes and rivers in Minnesota, and excess nutrients impact water quality in Lily Lake, Lake McKusick, Long Lake, South Twin Lake and the St. Croix River.

To help address these issues, the Brown’s Creek, Middle St. Croix and Carnelian-Marine-St. Croix watershed organizations offer incentives to homeowners to build rain gardens and plant deep-rooted native plants along lakeshore properties. The city of Stillwater has also retrofitted many city streets to reduce storm water runoff. In addition to structural practices, citizens can help protect local lakes and the St. Croix River by sweeping leaves, grass clippings and sediment out of the street in front of their homes throughout the year. Cleaner streets mean cleaner water.

Citizens help keep streets clean between scheduled street sweeping times and can also remove the top layer of debris so the sweeping machines can better remove sand and silt below, which is often full of heavy metals, nutrients and hydrocarbons. Leaves and other yard waste can be bagged for curbside pick-up in Stillwater throughout the spring, summer and fall.

The good news is that Minnesotans are already well-trained at how to use a rake, so it shouldn’t be too hard for us to start a new habit. Stop raking the lawn and start sweeping your street instead. The lakes will be cleaner and your neighborhood will look good too.

Angie Hong is an educator for East Metro Water, mnwcd.org/emwrep. Contact her at 651-330-8220 ext. 35 or [email protected].