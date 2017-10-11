Ann Larson, age 87, of Stillwater, passed away peacefully October 10, 2017. Born in Todd County, MN on June 19, 1930 to Willie and Olive Jensen.

Ann married Edgar Larson August 11, 1951 in Eagle Bend. She and Ed were former owners of Suburban Lighting, Inc. and she was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church in Stillwater.

Preceded in death by husband, Ed; son, Phillip; and daughter, Catherine Ann.

She will be sadly missed by son, Timothy; grandchildren, Heather Larson, William Larson and Samantha Lane and her husband, Samuel; sister, Ruth Carlson; many relatives and friends.

Service Tuesday, October 17, 2017, 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 6201 Osgood Avenue North, Stillwater with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment Fairview Cemetery, Stillwater.