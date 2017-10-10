St. Croix Catholic ‘Marathon of Service’ raises more than $80,000 for school

On Sept. 29 St. Croix Catholic students in grades 3-8 participate in a mobile meal packing project as part of the school’s annual Service Marathon. (Submitted photo)

St. Croix Catholic School completed its annual Service Marathon Sept. 30 with a celebration walk, mass and picnic dinner.

During the two-week fundraising event, the school’s 309 students were each challenged to perform 26 acts of service, mimicking 26 miles of a marathon. Two of the acts of service were in large groups with classmates.

Students in kindergarten through second grade performed musical selections for residents of the local Linden Nursing Home, and students in third through eight grade packed meals for hurricane victims. Parishioners of St. Michael’s and St. Mary’s Catholic parishes also joined in this mobile meal packing project, held in the school’s gymnasium. Project coordinator, Robert Hanten, reported that 28,278 meals in total were packaged.

Throughout the two-week campaign, as students were out in the community performing acts of service, community members were invited to make donations to the school in honor of the children’s work. This annual fundraiser is the only student-driven fundraiser the school conducts. Each student was asked to raise $250 in support of the school, and the all-school campaign goal was $80,000.

An estimated 8,000 acts of service were performed and more than $80,000 raised in support of the school.