Museum hosts outdoor movie night Friday, Oct. 13

On Friday, Oct. 13, the public is invited to watch the 1922 classic vampire film “Nosferatu” at the Hay Lake School Museum in Scandia.

The Washington County Historical Society will project the movie onto the side of the museum, and viewers will sit outdoors. Admission is free.

“Nosferatu” was an unauthorized adaptation of Bram Stoker’s “Dracula” (1897), with various names and other details changed from the original novel. The film was dubbed a “sensation” by critics of the time and is considered the first classic vampire movie. Director Robert Eggers is set to direct a remake in 2019.

This event is for all ages, families are encouraged to bring their children out for a movie night under the stars. Guest may wish to bring a chair, blanket and snacks.

The Hay Lake School Museum is at 14020 195th St. N., Scandia. For more information, contact Dustyn Dubuque at [email protected] or 651-433-4019.