Girls cross country: Stillwater runs past Prior Lake in dual meet

PRIOR LAKE — The Stillwater girls’ cross country team placed four runners in the top five to hold off Prior Lake 21-37 in a girls’ cross country dual meet on Thursday, Sept. 28.

It was a much smaller field, but this marked the third consecutive victory for the 10th-ranked Ponies, who also won the Rochester Mayo Invite and Milaca Mega Meet.

Avery Braunshausen was the top finisher for the Ponies in second place with a time of 19:27, eight seconds ahead of teammate Ana Weaver (19:35).

Annie Kiolbasa (20:35) and Elsa Huckels (20:37) finished fourth and fifth for Stillwater while Lizzie Campbell (20:38) finished seventh to complete the scoring.

Stillwater was scheduled to compete in the Chaska Invitational on Tuesday, Oct. 3, but that race was cancelled because of heavy rains on Oct. 2.

The Ponies will compete at the Alexandria Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Stillwater 21, Prior Lake 37

Stillwater results

2. Avery Braunshausen 19:27; 3. Ana Weaver 19:35; 4. Annie Kiolbasa 20:35; 5. Elsa Huckels 20:37; 7. Lizzie Campbell 20:38; 9. Jenna Schwingler 20:45; 11. Megan Lampright 21:10; 12. Lindsey Purrington 21:22; 13. Libby Tuttle 21:36; 14. Elise Riniker 21:50; 15. Bethany Olson 21:51.