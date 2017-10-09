Pork roast dinner with sauerkraut Oct. 17 at Christ Lutheran Church

Christ Lutheran Church in Lake Elmo has its annual pork roast and sauerkraut supper Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Lunch seating times begin at 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Dinner seating times begin at 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Takeout meals are available 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. while supplies last.

Tickets must be purchased at the church (they cannot be reserved over the phone). Early purchase is recommended to ensure availability. Buy tickets 9 a.m. to noon Sundays, Oct. 8 and 15; or 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 9-13. Tickets are also available 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the day of the event while supplies last.

Cost is $16 a ticket. Children under 12 eat free with purchase of adult ticket (dine-in only).

The church is at 11194 36th St. N.

Info: facebook.com/CLCsauerkraut or 651-777-2881