Open houses on county comprehensive plan update

Washington County is updating its comprehensive plan and is seeking input from its residents. Open houses are planned for three dates in mid-October. The same information will be shared at each meeting, so residents are asked to pick the date and location that works best for them to learn more about the comprehensive plan, and provide their own comments.

The open houses will be:

• 3-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9, at the Headwaters Service Center, 19955 Forest Road N., Forest Lake.

• 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, Nordic Center, Lake Elmo Park Reserve, 1515 Keats Ave. N., Lake Elmo.

• 3-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16, Cottage Grove Service Center, 13000 Ravine Parkway S., Cottage Grove.

The Washington County Comprehensive Plan addresses the topics of land use, housing, transportation, parks and more. County staff will be available to share more information on the comprehensive plan and gather residents’ thoughts on community priorities and the future vision of Washington County.

For those who cannot participate in person at an open house, materials will be available at www.co.washington.mn.us/404/Comprehensive-Plan.

Comments or questions may be addressed to Colin Kelly, Senior Planner, at 651-430-6011 or [email protected].