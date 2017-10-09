District 834 preliminary levy up 4.36 percent, final levy expected to be lower

The Stillwater Area School Board approved a 4.36 percent increase in the preliminary property tax levy for 2018 Sept. 28. However, the board has already found areas where it plans to cut $750,000 from the final tax levy.

Executive director for finance and operation Kristen Hoheisel presented the proposed preliminary levy to the board for the 2018 tax year. The total proposed tax levy for 2018 is $38,897,659.91 — an increase of about $1.6 million over the 2017 final tax levy.

“What this means for our taxpayers is that this is the statement that they would receive to pay during calender year 2018,” Hoheisel said. “However, for us, it is for the 2018-2019 school year.”

While the school district collects taxes from local property owners, the local tax levy makes up only a portion of the district’s total funding.

“This is one component of our general fund,” Hoheisel said. “I would say it is about 27 or 28 percent of our total revenue.”

Hoheisel explained that the 2017 tax levy information included in the board’s meeting materials compares the 2018 proposed tax levy to the 2017 final levy. Last year the board chose to reduce the tax levy from the initially proposed levy.

“The board had opted to … not do a levy for Q Comp. That dollar amount was removed,” Hoheisel said. “If the board chooses not to levy for that [this year], that will reduce your bottom line.”

Q Comp is a program that districts across the state use to provide support and professional development to teachers. The state of Minnesota provides a portion of the funding, and allows districts to levy local taxes to provide additional funding to the program.

“You are looking at a $750,000 increase, again in the past two years the board have voted to under-levy that to zero,” Hoheisel said.

“Why has that been done in the past?” asked board member Sarah Stivland. “Is it just because it is asking for more money from taxpayers?”

“I think you stated it exactly right,” superintendent Denise Pontrelli said. “We have the opportunity to — many districts do, to support the Q Comp program — but that raises taxes. In the past, the decision has been not to do that.”

Pontrelli explained that the Stillwater Area School District has structured its program so that is doesn’t require the additional funding. If the board chose to levy for that funding, the district would be required to submit a new program plan to the Minnesota Department of Education.

“If you were to take Q Comp out of the mix right away, we are looking 2.37 percent change [in the levy],” Hoheisel said.

Hoheisel told the board that the Washington County property value information was in the process of being updated at the time of the presentation, but the increase in total market value and the increase in new construction in the district would have an impact on what individual tax payers can expect.

“If all property values were to hold — a $300,000 house and there is no valuation increase — if Q Comp were to stay in and we were to levy the highest we could do, you are essential looking at a flat school tax,” Hoheisel said. “You would actually see a reduction of a dollar and change.”

If the board choose to remove the Q Comp portion of the levy, the average homeowner could expect a reduction in their portion of school district taxes, she said.

“You would actually see a $20 decrease,” Hoheisel said.

This reduction is not within the district’s control, Hoheisel said. The amount of taxes a property owner pays is based on the value of the property. If the value of the property increased beyond the average increase in the taxing boundary, taxes could go up for that particular property.

“If your neighbors house went up in value by 15 percent, they will probably see an increase in school taxes,” Hoheisel said.

However, when the tax capacity of a taxing boundary increases through new construction, the overall tax impact decreases for everyone. For example, if your home does not increase in value and the number of homes in the school district increases, there would be more homeowners to pay a portion of the tax, and those portions would be smaller than before.

“When you tax base grows, your divisor changes,” Hoheisel said. “The larger the base — assuming you hold — the less you pay.”

Setting the preliminary tax levy is part of the process of crafting the final tax levy, Hoheisel said. The board will have the option to decrease the final levy, but could not increase the tax levy beyond what was set in the preliminary levy.

The board voted unanimously to approve the proposed levy at its maximum amount to provide flexibility when setting the final levy. The board was in consensus that it planned not to levy for the Q Comp funding in the final levy.

The board will vote on the final tax levy during the Dec. 14.

