Disability can’t stop Stillwater writer: Zephyr Theatre hosts Oct. 15 memoir reading

Carole Stoa Senn, of Stillwater, completed her memoir despite a brain aneurysm leaving her with communication challenges. (Submitted photo)

Stillwater author Carole Stoa Senn has faced several life-altering events. An act of domestic violence left her with gunshot wounds and a brain aneurysm left her with a body that no longer works the way it used to.

Despite these personal tragedies, Senn has continued to express herself creatively through a life-long practice of poetry writing. Senn will share her story through her memoir Oct. 15 at a book launch and reading at the Zephyr Theatre in downtown Stillwater.

A brain injury left Senn with a severe disability, and she required speech therapy to relearn how to communicate with the world outside of her body. That is how speech therapist Anne Gerber came into Senn’s life.

As Gerber worked with Senn, writing returned as a way for Senn to communicate. Senn wanted to share her story with others.

Prior to the brain aneurysm, Senn was a prolific writer in her journals and in poetry. That desire to express herself through poetry did not leave her, despite the challenges she now faced to communicate.

Senn continued to correspond with Emilio De Grazia, a friend and former professor at Winona State University, sending him poems she had written before the brain injury to critique and possibly publish.

“In his responses, Emilio would ask, ‘What are you working on now,’” Gerber said.

Gerber was surprised when she learned Senn wanted to write a book.

“She said that she wanted to write her memoir,” Gerber said. “That really changed my view professionally because I was used to being the one to set the goals that we would work toward.”

Working with the help of Gerber and De Grazia, Senn started to write more poems with the intention of publishing her work as part of a memoir.

“We started working and all of this prose came pouring out like it had existed inside her for a while,” Gerber said. “It can take Carole a couple of days to write a few lines with the use of a dictionary and writing by hand.”

The newly released memoir, “Shamu, Splash & Solemn,” is named after horses Senn rode at various points in her life and as part of her career as a competitive rider. Senn features horses frequently in her writing.

The memoir is a fragmented collection of poems, excerpts from her journals and writing from Gerber and De Grazia. The book opens with poetry from prior to her brain injury, includes stories from her life and also has recent poetry.

Senn and book co-authors DeGrazia and Gerber will share passages from the book and the chance to purchase the book at an event at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, at the Zephyr Theatre (old depot building), 601 Main St. N. in Stillwater. The event is free and includes light refreshments.

More information the book and to purchase the book online can be found at shipwrecktbooks.com.

