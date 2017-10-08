Lake Elmo deductible lowered less than expected

The League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust has decided to take a cautious approach to dealing with potential liability claims from incivility in Lake Elmo.

The insurance trust’s board of trustees voted Oct. 4 to lower the deductible for some of the city’s liability coverage from $200,000 per claim to $100,000 per claim, but decided to keep employment liability and land-use liability deductibles at $200,000. The new deductibles will take effect Jan. 1.

The insurance board had increased the deductible for Lake Elmo from $500 per claim to $200,000 per claim for all insurance liability except personal injury and property damage in 2016, due to incivility from the city council that caused high employee turnover in 2015 and 2016.

While insurance trust board members agreed the city council has taken steps toward improving relations and civility at city hall, they fear that the 2018 election could bring divisiveness back to the council chamber.

Dan Greensweig, administrator of the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust (LMCIT), has worked with the city for the past two years, and presented a report to the board Oct. 4. The report recommended the reduction of the deductible to $100,000 as a recognition of the work the council has done to have more civility in its meetings and in its interaction with staff.

“While it may be too early to say with certainty that past problems will not arise again, all the council members appear to be making sincere efforts to work together more productively, the wave of staff departures has passed, the litigation between the city and the former administrator has been settled and the city in general seems to have become much calmer,” Greensweig said.

Greensweig said city council meetings are moving along quicker as council members are less likely to get sidetracked, but he did voice concern about the 2018 election.

“There is a risk with elections that a campaign can re-litigate old arguments,” Greensweig said. “That could bring about another round of hostility.”

Members of the board were also concerned that one year is not enough time to see a long-term change. While they were not concerned about who would run in a local election, there was concern that campaigning brings about divisiveness.

Board member Dave Callister, the city manager of Plymouth, said if the election were to cause problems, the insurance trust would have to wait until it could change the insurance terms with the city, potentially leaving the other member cities open to high costs.

“I’m concerned about the elections,” Callister said. “In the worst-case scenario, we are always behind.”

Board member Clinton Gridley, city administrator of Woodbury, asked what the policy is for situations where the insurance trust increased deductibles, and what timelines were used in other cases.

Greensweig said the insurance trust moved more quickly to increase the liability coverage than in other cases by taking lessons learned from prior situations.

“We did that for good reason and there could have been some bullets dodged along the way because of it,” Greensweig said. “I have a reasonable amount of confidence that they are going in the right direction.”

Gridley suggested being more cautious than Greensweig’s recommendation. Gridley made a motion to only lower some of the high liability deductibles to $100,000. The board voted unanimously to approve Gridley’s motion.

Representing the city at the meeting was city attorney Sarah Sonsalla, city administrator Kristina Handt and Mayor Mike Pearson. Sonsalla spoke on behalf of the city, and remarked that the prior night’s city council meeting was less than two hours long. In the past, meetings would often run more than five hours and continue beyond midnight.

“If it had been this time last year, I would still be home asleep,” Sonsalla said. “I would often have to take the day off of work after a meeting.”

Sonsalla said she has seen a better relationship between the city council and the city staff in the last nine months. While it would prefer the insurance deductible to go back to what it once was, the city was in favor of Greensweig’s recommendation.

The League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust board will review possible changes to Lake Elmo’s insurance deductible in a year with the 2019 policy renewal.

