Health care experts will take your questions Oct. 9

Health care makes the news a lot. Many of the issues are complicated, and it’s often difficult to see how policy changes in Washington D.C. — or even St. Paul — might affect the care an individual receives in the St. Croix Valley.

On Monday, a community forum with an expert panel will try to answer the questions local residents have about health care and how policies affect them.

“I was really interested in having a way to bring our community together so that Democrats and Republicans can talk about health care, because I think it’s really not a partisan issue,” said Nancy McClean of St. Croix Valley Women’s Alliance. Her organization is partnering with the League of Women Voters White Bear Lake Area to host the forum in Stillwater. “The idea was to bring in the these national and local experts — policy experts, as well as providers — to talk about what it really boils down to at the access to care level. … What does that mean when I try to go access care in Stillwater, in my community, in this state?”

The five-member expert panel includes:

• Andy Slavitt, former Acting Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) under President Obama.

• State Sen. Jim Abeler, R-Anoka, a member of the Health and Human Services Finance and Policy Committee and a chiropractor.

• State Sen. John Marty, DFL-Roseville, former chair of the Senate Health Committee and author of the “Healing Health Care: The Case for a Commonsense Universal Health System.”

• Matthew Eastwood, CEO of Canvas Health 2015 to present, and a former health insurance executive.

• Kathleen Picard, a physical therapist, and a health policy and practice consultant and policy advisor for the American Physical Therapy Association.

“We were really looking for a diversity of perspectives so that we could have a really meaningful conversation,” McLean said.

The event is called “A Healthcare Conversation: Minnesota Style,” and McClean said the public is encouraged to bring their questions, which will be submitted to the panel via a moderator.

“We are hoping that people leave with more information and feel more empowered to speak up and take action about health care for themselves and their families,” McClean said. “That was really the goal was just to educate and empower people. And we are very interested in looking at future forum events to continue the conversation, and we’ll be asking the community for input about that.”

The free event is scheduled 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9, in the Stillwater Middle School auditorium at 523 Marsh St., Stillwater.

Contact Jonathan Young at [email protected]