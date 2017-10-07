Girls tennis: Stillwater prevails in section opener

Rosie Braun drives a forehand while playing with Erin Gallion at second doubles in Stillwater’s 7-0 victory over Fridley in the first round of the Section 4AA girls’ tennis tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at Stillwater Area High School. (Gazette staff photos by Stuart Groskreutz)

OAK PARK HEIGHTS — The Stillwater girls’ tennis team cruised to a 7-0 victory over Fridley in the opening round of the Section 4AA tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at Stillwater Area High School.

The fourth-seeded Ponies (5-3 Suburban East Conference, 10-4) advanced to face fifth-seeded Centennial in the quarterfinals on Oct. 5. Stillwater defeated Centennial 5-2 earlier this season. The Cougars defeated Spring Lake Park 6-1 in the first round.

Stillwater dropped just two games combined in four singles victories over the Tigers. Elizabeth Quinn at second singles and Claire Gorman at the third spot each won 6-0, 6-0. Ani Bailey won 6-1, 6-0 at first singles and Molly Anderson prevailed by the same score at fourth singles. Stillwater sophomore Catherine Monty returns serve during a first doubles victory for the Ponies on Tuesday, Oct. 3. Monty and doubles partner Jana Myers recorded a 6-2, 6-1 victory.

The Ponies also won in straight sets in all three doubles matches.

Jana Myers and Catherine Monty posted a 6-2, 6-1 win at the first spot while teammates Rosie Braun and Erin Gallion prevailed 6-1, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles. Allison Benning and Lauren Friederichs recorded a 6-0, 6-0 triumph at third doubles.

“The girls did a fine job taking care of business,” Ponies coach Dave Kahl said.

Each of the top three seeds in the section also advanced on Tuesday, including No. 1 seed and defending state champion Mahtomedi, No. 2 Roseville and No. 3 Mounds View.

Stillwater 7, Fridley 0

Singles

No. 1 — Ani Bailey (St) def. Olivia Fredrickson, 6-1, 6-0.

No. 2 — Elizabeth Quinn (St) def. Jennifer Ollila, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 3 — Claire Gorman (St) def. Samantha Kientop, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 4 — Molly Anderson (St) def. Lucy Kuempel, 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles

No. 1 — Jana Myers-Catherine Monty (St) def. Angela Norman-Samantha Dean, 6-2, 6-1.

No. 2 — Rosie Braun-Erin Gallion (St) def. Ava Helmer-Natalie Anderson, 6-1, 6-4.

No. 3 — Allison Benning-Lauren Friederichs (St) def. Claire Smith-Megan DeBoer, 6-0, 6-0.

Stillwater 5, White Bear Lake 2

At White Bear Lake, the Ponies closed out the regular season with a 5-2 Suburban East Conference victory at White Bear Lake on Thursday, Sept. 28.

The victory pushes Stillwater’s record to 5-3 in conference play to finish fourth behind Roseville, Mounds View and East Ridge in the final SEC standings.

The Ponies split four singles matches against White Bear Lake, but won all three doubles points in straight sets.

Elizabeth Quinn topped White Bear Lake’s Sammi Waldvogel 7-5, 6-1 at second singles and Molly Anderson defeated Mary Enright 6-2, 6-2 at fourth singles.

Stillwater cruised in the doubles, starting with a 6-0, 6-3 win for Jana Myers and Catherine Monty at the first spot. Rosie Braun and Erin Gallion followed with a 6-1, 6-4 victory for the Ponies at second doubles while Allison Benning and Lauren Friederichs prevailed 6-1, 6-3 at the third spot.

“We were able to cap the week off with a win over another quality opponent,” Ponies coach Dave Kahl said. “Our doubles rolled to win all three positions.”

Singles

No. 1 — Elaine Franta (WBL) def. Ani Bailey, 6-2, 6-0.

No. 2 — Elizabeth Quinn (St) def. Sammi Waldvogel, 7-5, 6-1.

No. 3 — Ashley Renstad (WBL) def. Claire Gorman, 6-4, 6-2.

No. 4 — Molly Anderson (St) def. Mary Enright, 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles

No. 1 — Jana Myers-Catherine Monty (St) def. Jessica Dang-Ngan Dao, 6-0, 6-3.

No. 2 — Rosie Braun-Erin Gallion (St) def. Emma Larson-Sabina Bush, 6-1, 6-4.

No. 3 — Allison Benning-Lauren Friederichs (St) def. Cassidy Blank-Grace Wilson, 6-1, 6-3.

Stillwater 7, Cretin-Derham Hall 0

At Oak Park Heights, Elizabeth Quinn pulled out a 6-2, 4-6, (10-1) victory over Anna Klein at second singles to help Stillwater complete the sweep against Cretin-Derham Hall on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at SAHS.

Ani Bailey, Claire Gorman and Molly Anderson also recorded singles victories for the Ponies.

Stillwater did not drop a set in three doubles matches, but Rosie Braun and Erin Gallion needed a tie-breaker to hold off Julia Schneider and Grace Altier 6-1, 7-6 (7-5) at the No. 2 spot.

“It was a great all-around team effort to win every flight versus a good Cretin team,” Stillwater coach Dave Kahl said.

Stillwater 7, C-D Hall 0

Singles

No. 1 — Ani Bailey (St) def. Maria Bedford, 6-2, 6-4.

No. 2 — Elizabeth Quinn (St) def. Anna Klein, 6-2, 4-6, (10-1).

No. 3 — Claire Gorman (St) def. Kaitlin Wilhoit, 6-1, 6-0.

No. 4 — Molly Anderson (St) def. Madeline Marzolf, 6-2, 6-3.

Doubles

No. 1 — Jana Myers-Catherine Monty (St) def. C.J. Robinson-Jordy Sundt, 6-2, 6-4.

No. 2 — Rosie Braun-Erin Gallion (St) def. Julia Schneider-Grace Altier, 6-1, 7-6 (7-5).

No. 3 — Allison Benning-Lauren Friederichs (St) def. Celie Bachman-Allah Lopez, 6-2, 6-3.