Summons – SUMMONS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF WASHINGTON

DISTRICT COURT

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

CASE TYPE: OTHER CIVIL -QUIET TITLE

Ct. File No.: 82-CV-17-4340

Mary Ashby,

Plaintiff,

vs.

Argent Mortgage Company, LLC,

and all other persons unknown claiming

any right, title, estate, interest or lien in the

real estate described in the Complaint herein,

Defendants.

THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO: Argent Mortgage Company, LLC, and all other persons unknown claiming any right, title, estate, interest or lien in the real estate described in the Complaint herein.

1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiffs Complaint against you is attached to this Summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no court file number on this summons.

2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 20 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this summons a written response called an Answer within 20 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this Summons located at:

HELTZER LAW OFFICE, LLC

101 E. 5th Street, Suite 2626

Saint Paul, MN 55101

3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiffs Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiffs should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.

4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE

TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not answer within 20 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the

Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint.

5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance.

Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.

6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.

7. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL

PROPERTY located in Washington County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows: Lots 9 and 10, Block 41, Wildwood Manor.

The object of this action is to obtain a judgment that Plaintiff is the owner in fee simple of the above-described real property, and that none of the Defendants have any estate or interest therein or lien upon. Pursuant to Minn. Stat. Sec. 557.03, be advised that no personal claim is being made against the defendants.

Dated: October 2, 2017

HELTZER LAW OFFICE, LLC

By /s/ Rebecca Heltzer

Rebecca J. Heltzer (#0202423)

101 E. 5th Street, #2626

St. Paul, MN 55101

651-330-8508

651-293-0993 facsimile

[email protected]

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF

