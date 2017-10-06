‘Shifting’ exhibit opens at ArtReach

A painting by Jamie Lauler Solberg. (Photo courtesy of ArtReach St. Croix)

Clouds shift across the sky. Time and elements shift boundaries. The shape of wood shifts under the turner’s tool. Painters Jamie Lauler Solberg and Barbara Claussen with wood turner Todd Williams explore questions movement and change in “Shifting,” the latest exhibition at ArtReach St. Croix.

Jamie Lauler Solberg’s work centers on Midwestern landscapes. She loves exploring the colors of weather, landscape and natural environments and how it relates to emotion: Are we reacting to atmospheres? How does it affect the human condition? Memory is also an important concept in her work.

Using oil painting, Solberg plays with layering and erasure, building up evocative textures that are simultaneously realistic, abstract and expressionist. A painting by Barbara Claussen. (Photo courtesy of ArtReach St. Croix)

Barbara Claussen employs repetitive marks to create microcosmic views from an aerial perspective. Her interest in land use and the intersection of public and private space leads her to use maps and surveys as reference points. History and memory are key components of her work. Using acrylics, India ink and water, her swirling, gestural paintings are striking in color and movement.

Todd Williams loves making bowls, lidded boxes and items with tall and delicate finials. More recently, he has explored wooden jewelry and hollow forms.

Williams has sought to master many styles and forms, using almost entirely woods native to North America and harvested from trees downed by storms or development. Turned wood by Todd Williams. (Photo courtesy of ArtReach St. Croix)

“I believe one can achieve exciting colors and distinctive grain patterns using native woods, without encouraging harm to tropical rain forests,” he said.

“Shifting” will be on view Oct. 5 to Nov. 11 at ArtReach St. Croix. An artist reception is 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5. The ArtReach St. Croix Gallery is open Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. ArtReach St. Croix is located at 224 N. Fourth St., Stillwater. Admission is free.

Info: StCroixSplash.org