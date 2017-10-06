Rivertown Fall Art Festival returns Oct. 7-8

This year’s Rivertown Fall Art Festival in Stillwater Oct. 7-8 is set to be the largest yet. (Submitted photo)

This year the Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce has combined its two annual art festivals into one larger fall event, set for Oct. 7-8. Returning for its 33rd year, the Rivertown Fall Art Festival will be the largest gathering of established artists ever for the chamber, said Erica Oesterreich, membership manager for the chamber.

“There were a number of reasons we wanted to focus on doing one art festival,” Oesterriech said. “Because we combined the two events, it will be the largest event we have done.”

Last year, Oesterreich said, the fall art festival was the largest yet. This year, there will be a substantial increase, with 140 artists attending. The event will feature artwork including custom-made jewelry, hand-thrown pottery, hand-blown glass, paintings, photographs and fiber work from artists around the Midwest.

“Last year, we added a beer and wine tent,” Oesterriech said. “That was really well received and we’re bringing that back this year.”

The fall art festival has always included music performances throughout the weekend. This year, organizers decided to elevate the music with a larger regional act for Saturday night.

“The music bands have traditionally been local groups from the St. Croix Valley,” Oesterriech said. “We decided to bring in Boogie Wonderland, a 70s music band, for Saturday night. This is our first time bringing in a larger regional group.”

Oesterreich said the chamber expects about 5,000 people to visit downtown Stillwater this weekend for the event in Lowell Park.

“There will be food vendors and the beer and wine tent will stay open for the Boogie Wonderland performance,” Oesterriech said. “We hope it will be a good weekend to come down and spend some time with your family by the St. Croix River.”

Due to a large amount of rain, the St. Croix River water level is expected to be high and limit the amount of available space in Lowell Park.

The Rivertown Fall Art Festival takes place 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, with Boogie Wonderland performing at 5 p.m. in Lowell Park. The festival continues 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8.

For more information, visit rivertownfallartfestival.com.

