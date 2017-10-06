Probates – NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON

PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL
AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF WASHINGTON
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 82-PR-17-4305
Estate of:
Ronald K. Danielson, Jr. a/k/a
Ronald K. Danielson a/k/a
Ronald Danielson a/k/a
Ronald Kenneth Danielson,
Decedent.
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on November 21, 2017 at 9:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Washington County Courthouse, 14949 62nd St. N., Stillwater, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent, dated March 30, 2017 (Will), and for the appointment of Johnny R. Danielson whose address is 291 Quant Court N. Lakeland, Minnesota 55043 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an SUPERVISED administration.
Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5.
Dated: October 2, 2017
BY THE COURT
By: /s/ John McBride,
Judge of District Court
Annette Fritz,
Court Administrator
By: /s/ Jody Johnson,
Deputy
Attorney for Personal Representative
Dwight P. Cummins
Cummins Law Office, P.A.
200 Prof Bldg, 363 5th Ave N
Bayport, MN 55003
Attorney License No: 158082
Telephone: 651-430-2630
FAX: 651-430-2813
Email: [email protected]
Published in the
Stillwater Gazette
October 6, 13, 2017
