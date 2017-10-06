Probates – NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON

PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL

AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF WASHINGTON

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 82-PR-17-4305

Estate of:

Ronald K. Danielson, Jr. a/k/a

Ronald K. Danielson a/k/a

Ronald Danielson a/k/a

Ronald Kenneth Danielson,

Decedent.

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on November 21, 2017 at 9:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Washington County Courthouse, 14949 62nd St. N., Stillwater, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent, dated March 30, 2017 (Will), and for the appointment of Johnny R. Danielson whose address is 291 Quant Court N. Lakeland, Minnesota 55043 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an SUPERVISED administration.

Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5.

Dated: October 2, 2017

BY THE COURT

By: /s/ John McBride,

Judge of District Court

Annette Fritz,

Court Administrator

By: /s/ Jody Johnson,

Deputy

Attorney for Personal Representative

Dwight P. Cummins

Cummins Law Office, P.A.

200 Prof Bldg, 363 5th Ave N

Bayport, MN 55003

Attorney License No: 158082

Telephone: 651-430-2630

FAX: 651-430-2813

Email: [email protected]

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

October 6, 13, 2017

741235