Ordinances – CITY OF STILLWATER

ORDINANCE 1097

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE STILLWATER CITY CODE CHAPTER 31, ENTITLED ZONING ORDINANCE, BY AMENDING THE ZONING MAP OF THE CITY TO REZONE CERTAIN PROPERTY WITHIN THE AP AGRICULTURAL PRESERVATION DISTRICT BY ADDING THEM TO THE RA ONE FAMILY RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT

The City Council of the City of Stillwater, Washington County, Minnesota, does ordain:

Section 1. The zoning of the subject property, location of which is legally described as:

Lot 6, Block 2, Neal Meadows

is hereby amended to RA, One-Family Residential. This proceeding is known as Planning Case No. 2017-40.

Section 2. This Ordinance shall be in full force and effect from and after publication according to law.

Section 3. In all other ways the Stillwater City Code shall remain in full force and effect.

Adopted by the City Council this 3rd of October, 2017.

CITY OF STILLWATER

/s/ Ted Kozlowski

Ted Kozlowski, Mayor

ATTEST: /s/ Diane F. Ward

Diane Ward, City Clerk

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

October 6, 2017

741790